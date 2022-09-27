Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
'City water,' National Guard help coming to assist Paint Creek residents with water woes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in Paint Creek still have their well water woes unresolved, but more help appears on the way. West Virginia American Water is digging a water line in the area to bring “city water,” and the National Guard has been asked to help arrange more well water testing.
wchstv.com
Large trees overhanging homes and roads in Kanawha County puts residents on edge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials want the West Virginia Department of Transportation to step up following complaints of trees poised to fall on buildings and drivers in the Chesapeake and Loudendale areas. There is no “tilt” sign on Cane Fork Road south of Charleston, but maybe...
wchstv.com
SBA: So far, $665K in disaster loans granted to May 6 flood victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Although the Small Business Administration's disaster loan outreach center closed in Huntington on Thursday, victims from the May 6 flood can still apply for low-interest disaster loans. After being denied FEMA assistance twice, the SBA moved in on September 19 to declare Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln,...
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
wchstv.com
Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
Huntington Public Works director released from duties
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
wchstv.com
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
Metro News
Cranberry Corridor unveiled as third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program is now open. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and other state officials unveiled the Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program on Wednesday. The corridor is a loop that starts and ends in Summersville and will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
wchstv.com
Huntington mayor says city's Public Works director relieved of duties
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Huntington’s mayor announced that the city’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties. Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release Thursday that Jim Insco had been relieved of his duties. The mayor thanked Insco for his service, but no further details were provided about the specific reason for the action.
wchstv.com
South Charleston Mallory Airport property goes up for auction Oct. 20
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's Mallory Airport is up for sale. An auction of the private airstrip is scheduled for Oct. 20. The estate of renowned pilot Benny Mallory includes more than 27 acres in South Charleston, according to an online listing from Joe R. Pyle Auction and Realty Service. The listing includes more than 50 aircraft hangers, nearly 2,000 feet of paved runway and an airplane shop.
Road reopens after Nitro dump truck crash
UPDATE (4:24 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022) – Officials say Blake Road has reopened after a dump truck crash this morning. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro will be closed for the next few hours after a dump truck overturned this morning. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. […]
