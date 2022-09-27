ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

montanarightnow.com

Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings persist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
montanarightnow.com

Convicted Vegas bombmaker was on the lam for four days

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped last Friday from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined federal authorities at a news conference Thursday to confirm the arrest. Lombardo is a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo implored Sisolak to make good on his pledge to conduct a thorough investigation.
