Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
Las Vegas shooting: '11 Minutes' docuseries details events of deadliest US shooting in history
Paramount Plus has released a four-part documentary series titled “11 Minutes” detailing the events of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history five years after the tragedy left 58 people dead in a single evening. Two additional victims of the October 2017 shooting into a massive crowd of people...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Police arrest convicted Vegas bombmaker who escaped prison
Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip.
Head of Nevada Department of Corrections resigns after convicted murderer escapes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody. Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said. Six correctional officers were also on paid […]
Inmate used dummy and acid before trying to flee to Tijuana, authorities say
Fraternal Order of Police founder Paul Lunkwitz says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera used a dummy as a decoy and used battery acid to corrode away the frame of his cell window.
Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer behind bars talks bombing case; officials not immediately notified about escape
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera behind bars for life said he did not learn of the prisoner’s Friday escape until he received a breaking news alert from the 8 News Now Investigators.
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings persist
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Convicted Vegas bombmaker was on the lam for four days
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped last Friday from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined federal authorities at a news conference Thursday to confirm the arrest. Lombardo is a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo implored Sisolak to make good on his pledge to conduct a thorough investigation.
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
Timeline: Convicted murderer escapes from prison outside Las Vegas on Friday, public alerted Tuesday
A man serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas over the weekend, not on Tuesday as officials first implied in a statement.
Prison escapee climbed out of cell window, over barbed-wire fence, sources say
The convicted murderer who escaped Friday from a prison outside of Las Vegas climbed out of his cell window and over a barbed-wire fence, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Sheriff Lombardo discusses capture of escaped inmate, NDOC officials not present
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the capture of convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center last week.
