Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
27 First News
Leah (Drivere) Manning, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere. Leah attended Farrell schools...
27 First News
Mitchel McCarthy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Bessie Smith, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center. She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White. On November 20, 1952, she married Howard...
27 First News
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
27 First News
Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
27 First News
Naloni Christina Marie Simpkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins. Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”....
27 First News
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
27 First News
Robert “Bob” J. Hernan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Hernan, Sr., 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bob was born on July 26, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary James Hernan. He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
27 First News
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece, Madelyn, friends,...
27 First News
Thomas R. Schosser, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser. He graduated from Sharon High School, and...
27 First News
Roger S. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams. Roger was a sales manager for Leaf Filter. He was...
27 First News
Dennis Alan Shaffer, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Alan Shaffer, 60, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, in his home. Dennis was born September 3, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Deane and Jacqueline (Hutchinson) Shaffer. He was a 1980 graduate of Hickory High School and attended...
27 First News
Debra Linn Mayfield, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Debra Lynn Dunn Mayfield will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Debra passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born in...
27 First News
James Nelson Leeworthy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Nelson Leeworthy, 84 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1938, in Orwell, Ohio, the son of the late Harley Leeworthy, Sr. and Erma Faye (Hopkins) Leeworthy. James was employed at LTV...
Comments / 0