Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

All eyes on Texas Governor debate

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few hours, two men who want to govern the State of Texas will face off for the first time ever for a debate. Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are in the Rio Grande valley for the event. Although no audience will...
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV students give thoughts ahead of gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not every day the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is the sight of the only gubernatorial debate in Texas. Although there will not be a live audience, UTRGV students told ValleyCentral they are excited to see a high-profile race come to their campus. “We’ve seen all the commercials, […]
EDINBURG, TX
Henry Cuellar
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

UISD heroes save teachers life

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes. While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time. Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face...
LAREDO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

