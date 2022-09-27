Read full article on original website
All eyes on Texas Governor debate
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few hours, two men who want to govern the State of Texas will face off for the first time ever for a debate. Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are in the Rio Grande valley for the event. Although no audience will...
Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?
Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know you who think had the best showing.
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
UTRGV students give thoughts ahead of gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not every day the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is the sight of the only gubernatorial debate in Texas. Although there will not be a live audience, UTRGV students told ValleyCentral they are excited to see a high-profile race come to their campus. “We’ve seen all the commercials, […]
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Uvalde victims' parents pressure Abbott on gun control ahead of governor debate
The families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on his opposition to tougher gun laws Friday, per AP. The big picture: Following the deadliest school shooting in the state's history, the topic of gun control is likely to...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Not only can you hear from the two candidates vying for the role of governor of Texas on Friday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what’s said live during the event.
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
No one can remember the last time a Republican ran for a countywide seat in this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just across the river from Mexico, near the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of the poorest in the state. It’s also one of the most Democratic. When was the last time a Republican ran against you, I asked Starr...
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies
TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
3 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for their first debate.
When does the Texas governor’s debate between Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke start?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke will meet Friday night on the campus of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race
A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
