Read full article on original website
Related
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WCVB
New England fall foliage forecast: Drive north to find best color this week
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fall colors are beginning to pop this week in the northernmost regions of New England. While conditions are are not at peak, vibrant colors are visible in the northern regions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Good color also extends south through Vermont, almost to the Massachusetts border.
wabi.tv
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Maine Fairgoer Overcome With Guilt for Sneaking In
According to WGME, someone's conscience decided to give them a wake up call and it was beautiful. Now, a ticket for the 150th Cumberland Fair costs $12 per person. It was extremely busy on Wednesday night someone snuck in without paying for their ticket. Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?
Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Spend a Night With Ghastly Spirits Inside This Haunted Maine Bed and Breakfast
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As autumn creeps in, more and more people are feeling brave enough to give themselves the creeps by doing something they wouldn't normally do the rest of the year. How does staying at a certified "haunted" bed and breakfast sound? Well, we have one right here in Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Restauranteur with Massachusetts ties lost two restaurants to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owner of four Florida restaurants and bars, an entrepreneur with Massachusetts ties, said he lost two of his businesses to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. Franco Russo owns Junkanoo Beach and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach. Both were devastated by...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
WGME
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
wabi.tv
Blessing of the Animals services in Maine
Maine (WABI) - More than 20 Catholic churches around Maine will offer Blessing of the Animals prayer services starting this Saturday. Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to church to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water. Services will be held both Saturday and Sunday. People...
Did You Know Wasp Nests Are an Old School Winter Prediction Tool?
There's an old Mainer-ism for everything. If you grew up in Maine, and especially if your family goes back a few generations, you've probably heard every old Mainer saying under the sun. If not old sayings, then old ways of judging weather and whatnot. Sort of like how I imagine the whole Groundhog's Day thing got started. Superstition is strong around these parts.
WCVB
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Comments / 0