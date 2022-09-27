ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 3

Related
KPBS

Roundtable: Where enforcement fits into San Diego's homeless strategy

Safety and quality of life concerns rise to the surface in San Diego's debate over how to respond to the problem of homelessness. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about enforcement when it comes to issues surrounding homelessness in San Diego. This week, former NBA star and San Diego resident Bill Walton publicly criticized Mayor Todd Gloria for his handling of the situation as complaints pile up over encampments and safety issues in public spaces like parks and sidewalks. Guests include The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth, KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen and Lara Korte, the co-author of Politico's California Playbook.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Society
eastcountymagazine.org

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT

Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Refugee hiring fair provides a pathway for financial stability

With a gallon of gas and rent nearing all-time highs in San Diego, basic necessities are becoming harder to afford. “It's super hard and yea, right now I'm struggling. But at least I'm happy and lucky to be here,” Afghan refugee Abdullah Ravish said. He’s a former diplomat in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

How to vote in jail or if you have a record

For more on how to vote and where to find your nearest vote center or ballot drop-off location, read our story, “What you need to know to vote in California’s 2022 General Election.” Leer en español aquí. Go to. In some states, the right to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS

Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Health Crisis#Japanese Americans
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KPBS

City, county of San Diego to hold joint meeting on affordable housing

The San Diego City Council and County Board of Supervisors are set to hold their first joint meeting in more than 20 years on Monday to discuss collaborating on affordable housing. The agenda includes a resolution setting a goal of building 10,000 affordable homes on publicly owned land by 2030....
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy