AOL Corp
King Charles Plans to Cut Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice as Official Stand-Ins
Looks like King Charles is about to make some serious changes when it comes to the royal family. The Telegraph reports that Charles wants to change a law regarding who can serve as an official stand-in should he be “indisposed.”. Quick background before we get into it: Under the...
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday
Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
womansday.com
Inside Adelaide Cottage, Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home in Windsor
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Romance Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Romance. Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new royal residence near Windsor Castle: Adelaide Cottage, a charming, historic home. This morning, as the couple confirms the family's move out of London, let's take a closer look at the property.
U.K.・
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Prince Harry and Prince William keep their distance at Queen’s funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry did not interact at the funeral of their beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The estranged brothers walked alongside each other as they made their way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday morning, but were not seen speaking. Once inside, they kept their distance and sat separately with their respective families.
Princess Charlotte, 7, arrives with Prince William & Kate Middleton before she & George, 9, walk in funeral procession
PRINCESS Charlotte has arrived with dad Prince William for the Queen’s funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral today and will walk in the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin. Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents...
Prince William Reportedly Set to Inherit $1 Billion Royal Estate After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Bored, Unresponsive During Meeting With Queen Consort Camilla? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly Tried to Help Prince Harry’s Wife, Just Like What She Did to Kate Middleton
Camilla Parker-Bowles has a new biography on the way, written by Angela Levin. The new tome examined her relationship with the members of the firm, including Meghan Markle. Queen Consort Camilla Reportedly Tried To Help Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in...
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
msn.com
Mike Tindall Says He Has 'Loads of Regrets' After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mike Tindall is opening up about his time with Queen Elizabeth. The former England rugby player, 43, spoke about how he was feeling following the death of the monarch, the grandmother of his wife Zara Tindall, in the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose 'stand-in status' if King Charles gets way to make counsellors only working members of the Royal family
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their 'stand-in status' if King Charles makes counsellors working members of the Royal family. The Duke of York, Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice may not be able to stand in for the King if he proceeds with plans to amend the law so that counsellors of state are all working royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth. The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, where Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William,...
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding
Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
msn.com
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
U.K.・
