Museums

Hypebae

Our Place Launches Tableware Collection

Instagram-favorite kitchenware brand Our Place has just dropped its biggest launch yet with the release of its Tableware Ecosystem collection. After a three year development process, the tableware line features all of the kitchen items a confident home cook or host could want. Crafted from premium stoneware and hand-glazed, the assortment of pieces arrives in a rich and cozy color palette and eye-catching silhouettes.
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
HOME & GARDEN
IGN

The Lion's Pride

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories The Lion's Pride, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Natures Rythm Headband

This headband is found on Nakajima Island, located in the very South-East corner of Iki Island and accessed via a land bridge. When you go through two crawlholes you'll find yourself in an open-ish area. Climb up to the upper area and use the Grapplehook to pull down a nearby tree trunk. Run across it and through the gap at the end of it: here you'll find a box placed precariously on the edge of the cliff, which you can open for the cosmetic.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Guide

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch introduces three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the Sumeru archon quest. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demonic Archers Mask

The Demonic Archer's Mask is located in Lone Spirit Falls, at the waterfall to the South-East that overlooks a campsite. Get to the ledge with a Grapple Point tree trunk on it, then check the back of the waterfall for a small gap you can slip through. You'll end up in a small cave with lots of candles and artwork of the Cooper Gang on it. The mask will be here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best LEGO Games of All Time

LEGO first made its jump into video games almost 30 years ago with LEGO Fun to Build on the SEGA Pico. Since then, games framed around the colorful Danish bricks and their iconic minifigures have practically become a genre of their own - and that's in no small part thanks to Traveler’s Tales’ addictive approach to action-platforming and the many pop-culture properties that have since been LEGO-fied.
VIDEO GAMES
domino

We Found No Shortage of Nostalgic Lamps and Channeled Quilts in Schoolhouse’s Fall Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Although we were first drawn to Schoolhouse by its mid-century–inspired lighting featuring cheerful contemporary design twists, we now know and love the brand for its bounty of modern-day heirlooms that span beyond lamps and sconces. The signature Schoolhouse palette—think: primary hues like red, green, yellow, and blue—touches everything from velvet pillows and steel-framed mirrors to patterned wool area rugs and channel-tufted quilts. And from now through October 3, these subtly nostalgic homewares are 15 percent off during the annual Schoolhouse sale.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Beetle-inspired acoustic panels explore unique bug-like shapes and vibrant color palettes

It isn’t often that people look to bugs for inspiration, especially for home decor and color themes, but Alberto Sánchez and Mut Design Studio are paving the way for a new kind of biomimicry in design. The Beetle Acoustic Panels, rather simply named, explore unique acoustic panel shapes and colors that take inspiration from the vast world of arthropods. Teeming with variety, the world of beetles offers a lot of flexibility for how these panels can be shaped, and the patterns and color palette options are practically endless. Moreover, this effectively takes something utilitarian as a sound-absorbing panel and turns it into an artistic wall-mounted accent piece that’s sure to add a pop of vibrancy to any space!
ANIMALS
IGN

Spirit Halloween Review

Spirit Halloween will be in limited theaters starting on Sept. 30 and will release on On Demand Oct. 11. Spirit Halloween sounds asinine on paper — turn America's favorite seasonal costume shop into a horror movie, because what, Party City passed? Welp, fret not! ​​David Poag's feature debut would fit snugly into Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming as the show-stopping headliner, providing a freakish but not too frightening gateway horror tale with sugar-high festive energies. As an independent genre bridge with only an abandoned department store at its core, Spirit Halloween (the movie) is far from a corporate cash-in. Dare this review deem Spirit Halloween a noteworthy new entry into family-friendly Halloween flick rotations?
MOVIES

