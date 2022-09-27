It isn’t often that people look to bugs for inspiration, especially for home decor and color themes, but Alberto Sánchez and Mut Design Studio are paving the way for a new kind of biomimicry in design. The Beetle Acoustic Panels, rather simply named, explore unique acoustic panel shapes and colors that take inspiration from the vast world of arthropods. Teeming with variety, the world of beetles offers a lot of flexibility for how these panels can be shaped, and the patterns and color palette options are practically endless. Moreover, this effectively takes something utilitarian as a sound-absorbing panel and turns it into an artistic wall-mounted accent piece that’s sure to add a pop of vibrancy to any space!

