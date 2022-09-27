I accidentally bought someone’s purse — and turned to social media to find her

Leave it to a Coach bag to unite two content creators.

TikTok user Sasha Narang asked for her followers’ help in finding the woman whose purse she bought during a hectic sample sale.

“So, I’m in the store, right? And I see this really cute Coach bag, so I bought it,” Sasha explains in a clip, holding up a white crossbody purse with embroidered pastel flowers.

“I bought it,” she said, before revealing: “It’s somebody else’s bag!”

Narang unpacked the bag’s contents, revealing everything from a cartoon frog-style change purse to money and makeup.

“There’s money … there’s every single card of their lives,” she fanned the cards — covering personal information — into the camera.

Luckily, the owner’s ID was included in the bag, so Narang just needed to refine her search to the correct Ashley Kwon.

Sasha Narang asked her followers to help reunite the Coach bag with its rightful owner. sashanarang-Tiktok

“We need to find her! Everybody please find Ashley,” she asked viewers for help.

“I’m not gonna take anything,” Narang promised the owner directly. “But Ashley, if you’re watching this, I will keep her safe.”

“Why did they sell it to me?” she still wondered.

@sashanarang HELP ME FIND ASHLEY I HAVE HER ENTIRE LIFE IN THIS BAG ♬ original sound – Sasha

Narang further explained in the comments that she bought that bag at “a massive sale so all bags, dresses, etc. had the same price for the category. No tags.”

“Also, I didn’t look in the bag because it was a CHAOTIC sale and I had a credit I was desperate to spend so I dipped so fast,” she reasoned with another commenter.

The next day, Ashley Kwon — also a content creator — dueted Narang’s TikTok , telling followers that she got her bag back.

“She and her friends [really] searched [through] all the Ashley Kwons on Facebook – Actually a blessing,” the rightful owner captioned her video.

Eventually, Narang (right) found Ashley Kwon (left). suhjoofudgoo-TikTok

@suhjoofudgoo #duet with @sashanarang she and her friends rlly searched thru all the ashley kwons on facebook😭 actually a blessing thank u sm gurly🫶💖 ♬ original sound – Sasha

In a follow-up TikTok, Kwon further explained that she had put her purse down during the same sample sale and then couldn’t find it. Narang told her that she found it in a bin with other for-sale bags.

Kwon ultimately laughed at the whole ordeal, commenting on Narang’s original post, SHE FOUND ME GUYS I GOT MY BAG BACK! We have a fun story to tell ppl now LOLL.”

The mixup even caught the eye of Coach’s official TikTok account, which commented on Kwon’s post, “Love a happy ending!”

According to the content creators, the luxury brand is also rewarding them each with a gift.