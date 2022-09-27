On Sept. 23, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Richmond Road for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The initial investigation revealed that two unidentified men walked into the restaurant, and one of the men produced a note demanding money from the register and claiming to have a firearm. Before the register could be opened, one of the men grabbed the restaurant’s tip jar and both men fled the area on foot. There was approximately $100 in the tip jar. No one was injured during the robbery.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO