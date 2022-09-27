Read full article on original website
williamsburgva.gov
WPD Seeks Information on Robbery Suspects
On Sept. 23, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Richmond Road for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The initial investigation revealed that two unidentified men walked into the restaurant, and one of the men produced a note demanding money from the register and claiming to have a firearm. Before the register could be opened, one of the men grabbed the restaurant’s tip jar and both men fled the area on foot. There was approximately $100 in the tip jar. No one was injured during the robbery.
williamsburgva.gov
Williamsburg Public Art Council Awards Mural Design for Midtown Row
The Williamsburg Public Art Council recently voted to select the mural design by artist Silas Baker for Midtown Row after a bid process earlier this year. In partnership with Midtown Row, Baker has been contracted with the City of Williamsburg to install the mural on the exterior of the Food Lion located at 1242 Richmond Road. The wall is circled in the graphic below.
