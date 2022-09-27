Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Alongside Farmworkers at the State Capitol, Governor Newsom Signs Law Expanding Farmworker Union Rights
SACRAMENTO – Today, alongside advocates and farmworkers outside the State Capitol, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers. This follows the Governor, United Farm Workers (UFW), and the California Labor Federation having agreed in a letter on clarifying language to be passed during next year’s legislative session to address Governor Newsom’s concerns around implementation and voting integrity.
ca.gov
On the Record with Governor Gavin Newsom: Saving Water & Building a More Resilient Future
On the Record with Governor Gavin Newsom: Saving Water & Building a More Resilient Future. California’s climate has changed. We are experiencing more extreme weather – hotter temperatures, longer and more severe droughts, worsening wildfires and dangerous flash flooding. We’re seeing this not just in California, but across the entire American West.
ca.gov
California to Build More Housing, Faster
SAN FRANCISCO – Building on California’s historic efforts to tackle the housing crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to streamline the housing approval process in California and create thousands of good paying jobs. Governor Newsom also announced $1 billion in awards to 30 shovel-ready projects through the California Housing Accelerator – creating 2,755 new homes for Californians.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Deploys Emergency Personnel to Florida to Aid With Response to Hurricane Ian
SACRAMENTO – Working to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of emergency management and mass care specialists to Florida to support the state’s response to the ongoing crisis. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is...
ca.gov
Newsom Administration Launches 30x30 Partnership
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Natural Resources Agency today hosted an array of local, state, federal and tribal partners to formally engage in conserving 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030 (30x30). The effort is part of Governor Newsom’s initiative to protect biodiversity, advance equitable access to nature and combat climate change through voluntary, collaborative actions centered on nature.
ca.gov
New Protections for People Who Need Abortion Care and Birth Control
SACRAMENTO – As other states throughout the country outlaw abortion and criminalize patients and doctors, California continues to lead the nation’s fight for reproductive health care access and privacy. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed additional bills into law to further protect people from legal retaliation and prohibit law...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.29.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced action on a number of bills, including AB 2640 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) which directs the California Department of Education to create the online California Food Allergy Resource Guide that school districts, students and parents can access for food-allergy safety information.
ca.gov
State Funds Another 2,755 Homes with Final $1.02 Billion from the California Housing Accelerator
San Francisco — To continue to address the state’s long-term affordable housing shortfall, California officials today announced all $1.02 billion in new awards for California Housing Accelerator, which provides funding to 30 shovel-ready projects in lieu of tax credit equity to create 2,755 new units of housing, most of it for lower income Californians.
ca.gov
SPI Announces State Funds for Financial Literacy
As Momentum Builds Toward Creating a Statewide Financial Literacy Requirement State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Leads Webinar to Announce State Funds for Financial Literacy and Funds to Train 1000 Teachers. SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on September 28 to update local educational agencies (LEAs), including...
ca.gov
Legislation Lays out Roadmap, Deems FI$Cal Project Complete
With the completion of the 2022 legislative cycle, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that includes several milestone achievements for the Department of FISCal (FI$Cal). These updates represent an exciting new era for the department, and set the groundwork for a department and system that will support the state of California’s financial management for years to come.
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves Sale of California Nevada Methodist Homes to Pacifica Companies LLC
The Attorney General imposed strong conditions on the sale that will allow current residents to continue receiving care while requiring appointment of monitor to ensure safety. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of California Nevada Methodist Homes (CNMH), a nonprofit that owns and operates two continuing care retirement communities in California. The conditional approval would allow the retirement communities in Oakland, Alameda County, and Pacific Grove, Monterey County, to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit must secure the approval of the state Attorney General. The conditions Attorney General Bonta approved today ensure access to quality healthcare and will allow current residents to continue receiving care at the facilities while protecting their outstanding entrance fee obligations.
ca.gov
Votes for CalPERS Board Special Retired Member Election Counted on Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – All voted ballots will be tabulated on Thursday, September 29, for the open retiree seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration. Public viewing of the electronic tabulation process will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Embassy Suites, John A. Sutter Boardroom, 100 Capitol Mall, Sacramento CA 95814.
ca.gov
California Labor Commissioner’s Office Cites Home Health Care Placement Agencies Nearly $2 Million for Misclassifying 66 Workers
Long Beach—The Labor Commissioner’s Office has cited Angel Connection Nursing Care and Angel Connection Nursing Services for improperly misclassifying 66 home health care workers as independent contractors. Investigators determined that Annabelle Ricasata, the owner of Angel Connection Nursing Care, is a full-time employee of Angel Connection Nursing Services, and that she misclassified the employees as independent contractors to avoid paying required wages, workers’ compensation insurance and payroll taxes.
ca.gov
SNC to pilot wildfire resilience landscape investment strategy
For more than a decade, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has been investing in projects and partners that support the environmental, economic, and social well-being of its service area. With forest health as the foundation, the Watershed Improvement Program (WIP) weaves together four priorities: restoring healthy ecosystems, improving community resilience, promoting sustainable recreation and tourism, and conserving natural and working lands.
ca.gov
New State Report Finds Vast Majority of Fruits and Vegetables Sampled in California Meet Pesticide Safety Standards
SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) today released a 2020 report finding that the vast majority of fruits and vegetables sampled in the state meet federal pesticide safety standards. The California Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report shows 95% of domestically grown and imported produce samples collected in...
ca.gov
News Detail Page
SACRAMENTO – California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) and the USDA Forest Service, along with support from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, has developed Planscape – a new wildfire resilience planning tool that uses state and federal resilience data to create user-friendly models that will be easily accessible to land planners. A demonstration of Planscape was released today at the California Wildfire & Forest Resilience Task Force meeting.
ca.gov
October 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife...
ca.gov
Department of Water Resources Announces New Climate Team Advancing Climate, Equity, and Science
The Department of Water Resources (DWR), as part of its ongoing commitment to address climate change, has formed a new executive team that will provide science-based leadership to help build resiliency and equity in water management. The team, which will report directly to Director Karla Nemeth, will guide DWR on...
ca.gov
The 2022-23 California Spending Plan
The budget package provides a total of $33 billion for transportation-related programs in 2022-23, including for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), local streets and roads (shared revenues), California Highway Patrol (CHP), Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and High-Speed Rail Authority (HSRA). As shown in Figure 1, this total reflects a net decrease of $8 billion (20 percent) compared to 2021-22 estimated funding levels. As discussed below, about $5.4 billion of the funding displayed for 2021-22 was actually appropriated as part of this summer’s Transportation Infrastructure budget package. This is in addition to $4.2 billion in Proposition 1A funding for HSRA that was also appropriated as part of this year’s budget package for 2021-22. The relevant departments and agencies will therefore spend some prior-year funds during the current and coming years, alongside their 2022-23 appropriations.
ca.gov
Wrapping September as National Preparedness Month: Are you ready for the next disaster?
Living in a disaster-prone state such as California represents myriad of challenges. With endless threats of drought, wildfires, floods and earthquakes, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is encouraging all Californians to be prepared for the next disaster. Recognized annually...
