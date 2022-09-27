Read full article on original website
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory
A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar
Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45. Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian.
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Massive sinkhole opens up on one of Sydney's busiest motorways as gushing water destroys the road's foundation
A massive sinkhole has brought traffic to a standstill, triggering commuter chaos across Sydney. The 10m wide hole stretched across Lucas Road, directly above the M4 tunnel at Five Dock in Sydney's inner west, on Wednesday night with water billowing out of the site. Fire and Rescue NSW said the...
Rugby player reveals he had baby daughter induced early to avoid clash with grand final
A professional rugby player has revealed he had his newborn baby daughter induced this week so her birth didn't clash with his team's big game. Jarome Luai was expecting his third child with partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa, but when her due date edged closer to an important decider match, the couple decided to get things moving along.
Mark Allen has lost FOUR STONE since May after being warned over his health by a friend - 'and legendary snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan' who 'offered his rival some encouragement'
Snooker player Mark Allen has lost four stone in five months after reportedly receiving encouragement from Ronnie O'Sullivan and a close friend who warned him about his health. Allen's incredible transformation from 19 stone at the World Snooker Championship in April to 14 stone 10 pounds was evident at the...
Brit tourist, 50, killed in paragliding accident close to 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain
A BRITISH tourist was killed in a horror paragliding accident near an 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain. The 50-year-old’s body was taken away by a police helicopter after an incident on the south side of a peak called Pico Gallinero in the Aragonese Pyrenees. Civil Guard was alerted around...
A New Report Shows the Price and Use of Australia’s Favourite Drugs
A new report looking at the usage, pricing and perceived purity of illegal substances, namely cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, LSD, methamphetamine, ecstasy, nitrous oxide and amyl, reveals just how Australians have been handling 2022. Released annually since 2003, the Australian Drug Trends 2022 report, from The University of New South Wales’...
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Woman killed in shark attack in South Africa
A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...
The forgotten tribe that hasn't discovered 'fire' yet
There are a few tribes that prefer to be isolated from the outside world. The most isolated one of them all is the Sentinelese, living on the North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean.
thebrag.com
‘Love Island Australia’ accused of being fake for filming multiple endings
People are accusing Love Island Australia of being fake after recent revelations that the show had filmed multiple endings. Let’s be honest: we flock to Love Island Australia because we love nothing more than watching a bunch of hot people fail at love and relationships as much as we do in our own lives. When that factor gets taken away, little else remains to hold interest. Viewers of the show agree.
Australia Has Dumped Its Last COVID-19 Measures
Australians infected with COVID-19 will no longer be required to stay at home and isolate for five days, unless they work in health or aged care, as the government moves to a “non-emergency” phase of its pandemic response. Over the last two years, Australia has been home to...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Technical Precision on Queenstown's Biggest Hits in 'Let It Byrne'
Jake Byrne is a 27 year old hailing originally from Perth, Australia and now residing in Queenstown, New Zealand. In a town full of world class riders he has gained a reputation locally as one of the most underrated and technically precise riders out there. Coming into this video Jake...
Refinery29
A Week In Coburg, Melbourne, As A Project Officer & Musician On $58,800
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
emsnow.com
EMSNOW Executive Interview: Ramon Hernandez, Koh Young America and Luis Tapia, Repstronics
EMSNOW Publisher Eric Miscoll caught up with Koh Young’s Ramon Hernandez and Luis Tapia from Repstronics at the recent SMTA Guadalajara Expo show and talked to them about their remarkably successful relationship in Mexico. Repstronics presented Koh Young with an award celebrating their 20-year anniversary. EMSNOW: I am here...
