ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Daily Mail

British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Cancer Treatment#Kings Canyons
Vice

Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia

A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
INSTAGRAM
TheDailyBeast

Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa

A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Mark Allen has lost FOUR STONE since May after being warned over his health by a friend - 'and legendary snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan' who 'offered his rival some encouragement'

Snooker player Mark Allen has lost four stone in five months after reportedly receiving encouragement from Ronnie O'Sullivan and a close friend who warned him about his health. Allen's incredible transformation from 19 stone at the World Snooker Championship in April to 14 stone 10 pounds was evident at the...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vice

A New Report Shows the Price and Use of Australia’s Favourite Drugs

A new report looking at the usage, pricing and perceived purity of illegal substances, namely cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, LSD, methamphetamine, ecstasy, nitrous oxide and amyl, reveals just how Australians have been handling 2022. Released annually since 2003, the Australian Drug Trends 2022 report, from The University of New South Wales’...
AUSTRALIA
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
WORLD
The Independent

Woman killed in shark attack in South Africa

A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...
AFRICA
thebrag.com

‘Love Island Australia’ accused of being fake for filming multiple endings

People are accusing Love Island Australia of being fake after recent revelations that the show had filmed multiple endings. Let’s be honest: we flock to Love Island Australia because we love nothing more than watching a bunch of hot people fail at love and relationships as much as we do in our own lives. When that factor gets taken away, little else remains to hold interest. Viewers of the show agree.
TV SERIES
Vice

Australia Has Dumped Its Last COVID-19 Measures

Australians infected with COVID-19 will no longer be required to stay at home and isolate for five days, unless they work in health or aged care, as the government moves to a “non-emergency” phase of its pandemic response. Over the last two years, Australia has been home to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pinkbike.com

Video: Technical Precision on Queenstown's Biggest Hits in 'Let It Byrne'

Jake Byrne is a 27 year old hailing originally from Perth, Australia and now residing in Queenstown, New Zealand. In a town full of world class riders he has gained a reputation locally as one of the most underrated and technically precise riders out there. Coming into this video Jake...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy