courieranywhere.com
Shiloh National Military Park to commemorate 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth
On the weekend of Oct. 1-2, activities commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth will include cannon and musket firing demonstrations, ranger-led programs, and a special visitor in the form of a camel representing Old Douglas, a pack animal used by the 43rd Mississippi Infantry. The activities take...
courieranywhere.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League regional championship set for Pickwick Lake
The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake. Hosted by the Hardin County...
courieranywhere.com
Sheltering Tree Ranch’s annual Fun Day fundraiser set for Oct. 8
Sheltering Tree Ranch in Hardin County is making plans to host its ninth annual Fun Day fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A nonprofit education, scientific and religious organization focused on helping children and adults with autism and learning challenges, Sheltering Tree Ranch’s Fun Day attractions include a petting zoo, tractor show, car show, motorcycle ride and show, tractor show, hayride, face painting, games, dunking booth, pony rides, live music and bands, ATV rides, fire trucks, food, vendors and more.
