ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod

We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Put It There#Travel Destinations#Me Usa
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy