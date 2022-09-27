Read full article on original website
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Caught on camera: Shark jumps aboard fishing charter in Maine
A 7-foot Mako shark jumped onboard a fishing charter boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat managed to take the hook out of the shark’s mouth and throw it back in the water.Sept. 15, 2022.
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
See moment shark jumps onto fishing boat in Maine
A seven-foot mako shark shocked people on a fishing boat after it jumped on board during a search for sharks to observe and tag.
Right whale spotted tangled in fishing gear south of Nantucket is on death’s door, researchers say
Snow Cone is one of the last remaining reproductive female North Atlantic right whales. A North Atlantic right whale named Snow Cone was spotted by New England Aquarium researchers Wednesday tangled in fishing gear and in “extremely poor health.” The scientists say there is no hope for her survival.
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
