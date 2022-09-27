Read full article on original website
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Neal Currey dead at 42: Wife Casey confirms death only days after heartbreaking last posts from Lake Powell, Utah, trip
FIREARMS influencer and former Army Ranger Neal Currey has died at 42, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking social media post on Monday. According to his wife, Casey, Currey passed away on Saturday; however, a cause of death was not provided. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that...
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States
Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
This $12 Million Mountaintop Manse in North Carolina Is Like Living on Your Own ‘Yellowstone’ Family Ranch
Here’s a chance to live like the Duttons do—sans family drama. Trading the Montana wilderness for North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, this Western-style lodge resembles none other than the fictional Dutton Ranch seen in Yellowstone. For a cool $12 million, fans of the hit TV series can quite literally have their estate and chopper, too, à la Kevin Costner. Across the property’s eight-plus acres of land sits a main house, zip line, playground, walking trails and a sprawling meadow that, as you may or may not have expected, has its own helipad. Although, it should be noted that the cattle ranch...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Wandering Moose Are Moving Into Nevada as Populations in Neighboring States Swell
Wildlife biologists in Nevada say that moose are making their way into the state in numbers they’ve never seen before as they migrate from neighboring Utah and Idaho where their populations have far exceeded capacity. While meandering moose have been reported sporadically in northeastern Nevada’s high desert country since at least the 1950s, recent population data shows that the largest member of the deer family has now established a permanent, breeding population in the Silver State for the first time in modern memory, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Iowa City, IA USA
I had had a very bad day and decided to go walking in Hickory Hill park to make myself feel better. I somehow found my way into Oakland Cemetery and saw the heart in the gazebo. I thought it was a memorial thing but when I got close I turned it around to read the note and saw what this was! It made my day so much better especially because I had decided to go on a little back route and found it completely by chance. Sometimes I feel like the world is against me and this reminded me that that’s not always the case 🙂
Arizona Husky That Runs on Rooftops Becomes Local Celebrity ‘Watchdog’: VIDEO
Some dogs live for their regular walks around the neighborhood. You know, those nice strolls enjoying the sights and sounds of the block or even a quick run at a local park. However, one Arizona husky named Nala has a bit of a unique interest that is making her quite a star. All as she keeps watch over her beloved neighborhood perched from her favorite rooftop spot.
Zion National Park Has a Hectic Monday as South Entrance Closes to Vehicle Traffic
An entrance to Zion National Park is closed, causing mayhem as confused visitors attempted to enter to no avail. At 10:30 on Monday morning, officials announced that the park was at full capacity and no more cars would be able to enter. They released this statement after seeing a camera feed of the south entrance. The footage showed a long line of cars that were turned away.
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
