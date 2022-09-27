I had had a very bad day and decided to go walking in Hickory Hill park to make myself feel better. I somehow found my way into Oakland Cemetery and saw the heart in the gazebo. I thought it was a memorial thing but when I got close I turned it around to read the note and saw what this was! It made my day so much better especially because I had decided to go on a little back route and found it completely by chance. Sometimes I feel like the world is against me and this reminded me that that’s not always the case 🙂

