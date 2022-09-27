Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Iowa City, IA USA
I had had a very bad day and decided to go walking in Hickory Hill park to make myself feel better. I somehow found my way into Oakland Cemetery and saw the heart in the gazebo. I thought it was a memorial thing but when I got close I turned it around to read the note and saw what this was! It made my day so much better especially because I had decided to go on a little back route and found it completely by chance. Sometimes I feel like the world is against me and this reminded me that that’s not always the case 🙂
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
Comments / 0