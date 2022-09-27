Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Arrives This Week, Are You Ready for a Shortage of Some Foods?
The official fall season arrives this Thursday at 9:04 p.m. when the autumn equinox arrives in the Northeast. Some experts say people should be preparing for some specific food shortages this fall and winter. The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies
I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
realhomes.com
No-carve floral stenciled pumpkins: a cute fall craft for gourds big and small
Looking for a fun way to jazz up your pumpkin display this year? Try my no-carve way of stenciling pumpkins for a super easy and fun (not to mention inexpensive) craft that all the family can get involved with. A little paint and a fun stencil design can add a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buzz stops: bus shelter roofs turned into gardens for bees and butterflies
Butterflies and bees are getting their own transport network as “bee bus stops” start to pop up around UK cities and across Europe. Humble bus shelter roofs are being turned into riots of colour, with the number of miniature gardens – full of pollinator-friendly flora such as wild strawberries, poppies and pansies – set to increase by 50% in the UK by the end of this year.
thespruce.com
Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care
With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
Maidenhair Fern Care: How to Master This Humidity-Loving Houseplant
Among the frilliest of outdoor ferns, the maidenhair also can be the most formidable to grow indoors. Don’t blame this damsel for her distress, though. Due to the thinness of a maidenhair fern’s leaves, “she” requires high levels of humidity to thrive—higher than those found in the average home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
extension.org
planting young asparagus #812506
I started asparagus from seed last spring indoors in pots. Should I keep them indoors in their pots all winter, watering and under grow lights? Or can I plant them now in the garden?. Multnomah County Oregon. Expert Response. Thank you for your question. Although it is not recommended that...
Comments / 0