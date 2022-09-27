ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Arrives This Week, Are You Ready for a Shortage of Some Foods?

The official fall season arrives this Thursday at 9:04 p.m. when the autumn equinox arrives in the Northeast. Some experts say people should be preparing for some specific food shortages this fall and winter. The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people...
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies

I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
The Guardian

Buzz stops: bus shelter roofs turned into gardens for bees and butterflies

Butterflies and bees are getting their own transport network as “bee bus stops” start to pop up around UK cities and across Europe. Humble bus shelter roofs are being turned into riots of colour, with the number of miniature gardens – full of pollinator-friendly flora such as wild strawberries, poppies and pansies – set to increase by 50% in the UK by the end of this year.
thespruce.com

Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care

With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
BobVila

Maidenhair Fern Care: How to Master This Humidity-Loving Houseplant

Among the frilliest of outdoor ferns, the maidenhair also can be the most formidable to grow indoors. Don’t blame this damsel for her distress, though. Due to the thinness of a maidenhair fern’s leaves, “she” requires high levels of humidity to thrive—higher than those found in the average home.
extension.org

planting young asparagus #812506

I started asparagus from seed last spring indoors in pots. Should I keep them indoors in their pots all winter, watering and under grow lights? Or can I plant them now in the garden?. Multnomah County Oregon. Expert Response. Thank you for your question. Although it is not recommended that...
