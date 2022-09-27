ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Loyola Maroon

Louisiana receives pandemic funds

According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mother Jones

Louisiana's Infamous Angola Prison Will Now Lock Up Children

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the coming days, Louisiana officials will incarcerate about two dozen children inside the old death row of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also called Angola, a massive maximum security prison for adult men that was once notorious for its violence.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Senate Debate Is Scrapped – But Why?

A planned debate featuring the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana is scrapped. The Council for A Better Louisiana was hoping to put on this event on October 20th, but now it's canceled. Incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy would have faced off against his Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and...
LOUISIANA STATE
MySanAntonio

Former US Rep. Mark Souder dead at 72 after cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back channel diplomacy by Washington’s top hostage negotiator and other U.S. officials — secretive talks with a major oil producer that took on greater urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices. The deal amounts to an unusual gesture of goodwill by Maduro as the socialist leader looks to rebuild relations with the U.S. after vanquishing most of his domestic opponents. “I can’t believe it,” Cristina Vadell, the daughter of Tomeu Vadell, one of the freed Americans, said when contacted by The Associated Press on Saturday. Holding back tears of joy on her 31st birthday, she said: “This is the best birthday present ever. I’m just so happy.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise

Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
FLORIDA STATE

