Loyola Maroon
Louisiana receives pandemic funds
According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
Louisiana’s Infamous Angola Prison Will Now Lock Up Children
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the coming days, Louisiana officials will incarcerate about two dozen children inside the old death row of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also called Angola, a massive maximum security prison for adult men that was once notorious for its violence.
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
NOLA.com
Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis: Children shouldn’t be punished for Louisiana’s failings
Louisiana has failed the children in its care in Office of Juvenile Justice facilities and is planning to punish those children for its failings. The state’s plan to move children to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will exacerbate the harms to those children and make Louisiana less safe.
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Louisiana Senate Debate Is Scrapped – But Why?
A planned debate featuring the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana is scrapped. The Council for A Better Louisiana was hoping to put on this event on October 20th, but now it's canceled. Incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy would have faced off against his Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and...
MySanAntonio
Former US Rep. Mark Souder dead at 72 after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of...
MySanAntonio
Texas Googled this pumpkin spiced treat the most in 2022. Hint: It's not a latte
Fall-elujah! Autumn is here, be-leaf it or not, and so is everything pumpkin spice. The seasonal treat can be added to so many a-maize-ing dishes and drinks -- muffins, pancakes, oatmeal and of course, lattes. Google Trends recently compiled a list of the pumpkin spice foods and drinks each of...
KEDM
Monroe mayor Ellis to testify on Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway merger
(Monroe, LA) Mayor Friday Ellis is set to testify before the Surface Transportation Board about the City of Monroe’s perspective on the public benefits of the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railways. The hearing begins Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and is expected to wrap up...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back channel diplomacy by Washington’s top hostage negotiator and other U.S. officials — secretive talks with a major oil producer that took on greater urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices. The deal amounts to an unusual gesture of goodwill by Maduro as the socialist leader looks to rebuild relations with the U.S. after vanquishing most of his domestic opponents. “I can’t believe it,” Cristina Vadell, the daughter of Tomeu Vadell, one of the freed Americans, said when contacted by The Associated Press on Saturday. Holding back tears of joy on her 31st birthday, she said: “This is the best birthday present ever. I’m just so happy.”
Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise
Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $14 million to The Rapides Foundation
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated an unrestricted one-time gift of $14 million to The Rapides Foundation that will allow the group to continue its mission of improving the health of Central Louisiana residents. “We are extremely grateful that MacKenzie Scott believed enough in the mission and grantmaking strategies of The...
