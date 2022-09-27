Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

