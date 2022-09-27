Read full article on original website
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect faces charges that he murdered an Elba teenager this week. He is identified by jail records as Terrence Green, 22, of Elba who was booked into the Coffee County jail Thursday night on a murder charge. He is accused in shooting of 18-year-old Jordan...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Year round, this nonprofit works to bring awareness to the role NICU nurses play in infants lives, keeping them healthy and strong. Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
Wanted Geneva man captured
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured. Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest. He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out...
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
Samson man arrested, charged with criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
Pike County @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 match up as Pike County takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Pleasant Home @ Kinston | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Pleasant Home takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Central (Phenix City) takes on Dothan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
Man’s body found inside clothing donation bin, police say
A trip to drop off some clothes for charity turned dark after someone ended up finding a dead man inside the donation bin, according to police in Alabama.
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
