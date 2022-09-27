Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
WBOY
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
WBOY
Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows
Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
WBOY
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
WBOY
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WBOY
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
WBOY
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
WBOY
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
WBOY
Longhorn QB carousel doesn’t faze WVU
Nobody in Morgantown knows who will play quarterback for Texas on Saturday. For that matter, it doesn’t even seem that Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian knows who will get the start. Hudson Card made his second start of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and...
WBOY
WVU’s O-line has greatly improved, but it’s “not to the finish line yet”
Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
WBOY
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
WBOY
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
WBOY
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
WSLS
Penalty consequences in action as Hokies head to Chapel Hill
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech ranks as one of the teams with the most penalties in the whole nation. Last week, they had 15 against West Virginia, and head coach Brent Pry sat his team down and asked if they had ten fewer penalties, would they have won the game.
Scarlet Nation
Eagan Boyer makes it back to Blacksburg
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer is no stranger to Virginia Tech. The 6-8, 248-pounder made multiple trips to campus this offseason, even picking up an offer from the Hokies after camping in June. Earlier this month, he was back in Blacksburg, this time to see the Hokies'...
CBS Sports
How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-2; North Carolina 3-1 After a three-game homestand, the Virginia Tech Hokies will be on the road. Virginia Tech and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
