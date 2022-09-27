ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old Tennessee boy with cerebral palsy reportedly starved to death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- An autopsy report has revealed that a severely underweight 13-year-old living in unsafe conditions died of malnutrition. On July 6, the Clarksville Police Department and emergency officials responded to a call at a home on Virginia Terrace, where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead. A month later, Kadaris' mom, Cheyenne Maddox, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
