13-year-old Tennessee boy with cerebral palsy reportedly starved to death
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- An autopsy report has revealed that a severely underweight 13-year-old living in unsafe conditions died of malnutrition. On July 6, the Clarksville Police Department and emergency officials responded to a call at a home on Virginia Terrace, where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead. A month later, Kadaris' mom, Cheyenne Maddox, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.
