ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Police identify man killed in Chapel Hill shooting. 3 injured expected to survive

By Tammy Grubb, Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPe2g_0iCnPwiD00

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot and three other people were injured Tuesday after shots were fired at an apartment complex near downtown Chapel Hill, police said.

Wednesday, police identified the man killed as Michael D. Lee, of Chapel Hill and said they are investigating his death as a homicide, according to a news release.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment, police said. A fourth person also was injured, but police did not say what caused that person’s injuries.

All three are expected to survive, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call of multiple gunshots being fired at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension, near Umstead Drive, the release said.

Around 9 p.m., a white tent had been erected in the parking lot of the University Gardens apartment complex’s upper level. Neighbors watched from behind the police tape keeping them from the crime scene.

Police did not say anything about a suspect or suspects.

The Police Department “does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” the release stated.

Second shooting at complex

It was the second shooting at the University Gardens complex in the last month.

On Aug. 25, police found 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins at the complex with gunshot wounds. Jenkins died at UNC Hospitals.

A Chapel Hill man, 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman turned himself in to police a few days later and was charged with first-degree murder. Holman is being held in the Orange County jail without bail.

In his first court hearing on Aug. 29, Holman told District Court Judge C. Todd Roper that the shooting “was self-defense.” He could face life in prison or death if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.

Jenkins’ death was the fourth homicide in Chapel Hill since January, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department. In 2021, there was one homicide and in 2020, there were none.

Increase in service calls to complex

The number of calls for police service to University Gardens this year — 45 — has already surpassed the number of calls made in each of the previous two years.

This year’s calls include 13 calls about a disturbance or nuisance, six calls for public service, five calls about weapons or firearms, four about a suspicious or unwanted call, and two calls for trespassing, according to data requested by The News & Observer.

In 2021, police received only 25 calls for service, while in 2020 they received 41 calls. for service.

Call categories are based on a classification system used by Orange County Communications, according to police spokesperson Alex Carrasquillo. Calls for weapons or firearms can range from actual gunfire to what sounds like gunfire but could be fireworks, he said in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piEpO_0iCnPwiD00
Calls of service for the Chapel Hill Police Department to the University Gardens apartment complex from 2020-2022. Chapel Hill Police Department

“Each call is investigated, and the outcome may not reflect the original reporting person’s depictions of events,” Carrasquillo said.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting can call 911 or Orange County Communications’ non-emergency number at 919-732-5063. Callers also can leave anonymous tips with Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

Jessica Banov contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Tape#Murder#Unc#Violent Crime#Unc Hospitals#The Police Department
cbs17

Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
HIGH POINT, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Police Investigate Fifth Homicide of 2022

Chapel Hill Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. Police found one person dead, and two more gunshot victims have been transported to UNC Hospitals, according to the Chapel Hill Police Twitter report on Tuesday evening. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery

Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
PINEHURST, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
13K+
Followers
585
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy