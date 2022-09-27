Read full article on original website
Fall golf bodes well for spring season
The Hill City Rangers golf team played in the Black Hills Conference tournament Sept. 20 and placed fifth out of 10 teams. The conference took place at the Prairie Ridge golf course at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Coach Josh Daiss explained the fall season outing. “We are a B school...
Buffalo Roundup this weekend
The Governor’s Buffalo Roundup starts this week with essentially something for everyone as there’s the roundup, an arts and crafts festival and the Crazy Horse Volksmarch. Custer State Park’s Buffalo Roundup is now a 57-year tradition where the public is invited to watch as approximately 1,300 buffalo are herded into corrals.
Eight Days in Custer County
Life Struggles Suicide Prevention Group, 6 p.m., Custer VFW. Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Custer County Airport. 5 p.m., Folsom Community Building, 15942 Lower Spring Creek Road. Buffalo Gap Community Garage Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Way Park. Car Show, 1-4...
A peek at the plein air process
The 21 painters who came to this year’s Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out were a diverse group with a common interest in wanting to capture the beauty of the Black Hills. Blake Luther of Driggs, Idaho, is a professional architect who began doing plein air paintings about 15 years ago. Luther said he always loved to draw but plein air painting is a whole different beast.
Theater tour stops in Hill City
“Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) has been around for 50 years and is the largest touring children’s theater in the nation,” said tour actor director Mandi Fielding. This includes all 50 states, 17 countries and five Canadian provinces. Their children’s tour program occurs every week, year-around. According...
