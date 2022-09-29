ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall

By John Garcia via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15I0rH_0iCnPqPr00

The village of Oak Brook is calling for the removal of red light cameras that neighboring Oakbrook Terrace turned back on last month.

The cameras are installed at one of the busiest intersections in DuPage County, near the Oak Brook Center Mall.

It remains business as usual at the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street, where red light cameras snap photos of vehicles that allegedly go through red lights. The village of Oak Brook Terrace is sending out $100 tickets, but officials with the neighboring village of Oak Brook say it needs to stop.

"We all know it's about money. Revenue. Legal or illegal. That's why these cameras are there," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said. "These cameras are not there because of safety."

Village of Oak Brook officials claim the red light camera program is rooted in corruption. Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci was convicted of accepting money to allow the cameras in the city. SafeSpeed installed the cameras but has denied knowing about the kickback scheme for which the former mayor was convicted. That scheme involved an outside sales company.

SEE ALSO | Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera bribery scheme

IDOT ordered the cameras turned off earlier this spring, and crews covered them with black hoods. But Oakbrook Terrace officials appealed and got a restraining order to get the covers removed and the cameras turned back on.

Oakbrook Terrace maintains the cameras increase safety at one of the busiest intersections in the area. Mark Wallace, who runs Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras, disagrees.

"Universally these cameras produce more accidents than they prevent," Wallace said.

In an effort to get the cameras turned back off, Oak Brook's mayor wrote in a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker: ""I am now calling on you to issue an Executive Order immediately shutting down and removing all red light cameras known to have at their epicenter any act of corruption."

Pritzker's office, however, maintains "The Governor does not have the legal authority to ban a red light camera by Executive Order, let alone violate a court order with an Executive Order."

"What I find so interesting is that most elected officials support the red light cameras for whatever reason, but the people do not," Manzo said. "The people are unified against these red light cameras."

Oakbrook Terrace issued a statement saying that studies continue to show that red light cameras improve safety and save lives.

The village of Oak Brook plans to take up the issue at their board meeting Tuesday night.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
City
Oak Brook, IL
Oak Brook, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Government
Oak Brook, IL
Government
Dupage County, IL
Cars
Dupage County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Red Light Camera#Red Lights#The Oak#Safespeed#Idot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy