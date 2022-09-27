ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma

Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch

Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Oklahoma lawmakers say leadership needs to expand special session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session. There is Republican infighting at the state Capitol. A group of conservative lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session currently underway to include inflation relief and a statewide ban on gender reassignment surgery. They...
No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
Impact: The Frontier to fact-check gubernatorial and Oklahoma County DA debates

The Frontier is partnering with NonDoc and News 9 to fact-check debates in the gubernatorial and Oklahoma County district attorney races ahead of the November election. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have agreed to a debate hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. Seating for the gubernatorial debate is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns.
