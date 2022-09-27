Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
guthrienewspage.com
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
kgou.org
As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch
Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
KOCO
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
KOCO
Program aims to help house veterans in Oklahoma experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities with the Department of Veterans Affairs say they have a win-win for Oklahoma landlords by helping themselves and some hometown heroes. An event Thursday spotlighted a program to help get veterans off the streets and into homes. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell shows how the program...
KOCO
Medical providers work to break down big barriers to help Oklahoman Hispanic community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heart disease, cancer and diabetes are among the leading causes of death among Hispanic people. Doctors say prevention is the key. That's why Integris Health is working to provide more access to preventative care in Oklahoma's Hispanic communities. They offer classes teaching the importance of good...
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
KOCO
Bill requires OU Children's Hospital to stop performing gender-affirming care to get relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won't give federal money to OU Children's Hospital unless it stops "gender-affirming" care. Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate. Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn't go far enough, saying gender reassignment...
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers say leadership needs to expand special session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session. There is Republican infighting at the state Capitol. A group of conservative lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session currently underway to include inflation relief and a statewide ban on gender reassignment surgery. They...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
readfrontier.org
Impact: The Frontier to fact-check gubernatorial and Oklahoma County DA debates
The Frontier is partnering with NonDoc and News 9 to fact-check debates in the gubernatorial and Oklahoma County district attorney races ahead of the November election. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have agreed to a debate hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. Seating for the gubernatorial debate is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns.
