Maine Revenue Services (MRS) has scheduled live online training for businesses and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online tax administration system coming Dec. 1, 2022 for a selected group of business taxes and programs. Businesses and tax professionals should visit Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal to sign up for a training session to learn how and when to use the Maine Tax Portal. Multiple sessions are available now through Dec. 15, 2022.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO