penbaypilot.com
Waldo County among those to adopt changes to prevent jail recording attorney-client calls
Two-thirds of Maine county jails recorded phone calls between jailed clients and their attorneys at various times since 2014 and provided law enforcement with some recordings, which potentially violated defendants’ constitutional rights, an investigation by The Maine Monitor has found. As the recording of attorney calls became public in...
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 1 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Coast Heritage Trust announces headway on $3+M campaign to support sustainable agriculture in Maine’s Midcoast
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that it will celebrate two landmark Midcoast Maine preserves – Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields – and provide updates on a $3+M campaign at an event to be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West Street, Rockport.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Revenue Services launches Maine Tax Portal
Maine Revenue Services (MRS) has scheduled live online training for businesses and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online tax administration system coming Dec. 1, 2022 for a selected group of business taxes and programs. Businesses and tax professionals should visit Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal to sign up for a training session to learn how and when to use the Maine Tax Portal. Multiple sessions are available now through Dec. 15, 2022.
penbaypilot.com
Indigent defense commissioners seek emergency funding to raise lawyer pay amid defense lawyer shortage
Maine’s shortage of lawyers accepting new cases is at a “crisis” stage and could collapse the statewide public defense system before spring if state lawmakers don’t make an emergency intervention, officials warned on Wednesday. Commissioners who oversee Maine’s public defense system unanimously endorsed a request for...
penbaypilot.com
Mills, LePage navigate tricky politics of gun rights
After a downgrade in her first campaign, Gov. Janet Mills’ ranking with one of the most prominent gun lobbying organizations increased this year without much fanfare — reflecting the changing political terrain on gun rights since her first campaign. The release of the National Rifle Association’s campaign scorecards...
