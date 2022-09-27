ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Oct. 1 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Maine Coast Heritage Trust announces headway on $3+M campaign to support sustainable agriculture in Maine’s Midcoast

ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that it will celebrate two landmark Midcoast Maine preserves – Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields – and provide updates on a $3+M campaign at an event to be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West Street, Rockport.
ROCKPORT, ME
Maine Revenue Services launches Maine Tax Portal

Maine Revenue Services (MRS) has scheduled live online training for businesses and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online tax administration system coming Dec. 1, 2022 for a selected group of business taxes and programs. Businesses and tax professionals should visit Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal to sign up for a training session to learn how and when to use the Maine Tax Portal. Multiple sessions are available now through Dec. 15, 2022.
MAINE STATE
Mills, LePage navigate tricky politics of gun rights

After a downgrade in her first campaign, Gov. Janet Mills’ ranking with one of the most prominent gun lobbying organizations increased this year without much fanfare — reflecting the changing political terrain on gun rights since her first campaign. The release of the National Rifle Association’s campaign scorecards...
MAINE STATE

