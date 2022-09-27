ROCKLAND — An art exhibit and sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 to 12 a.m., at the Steel House, 639 Main St., Rockland. The exhibit will feature the works of noted Ukrainian artist Georgiy Zaychenko. Proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be sent to the Union of Ukrainian Artists for the benefit of shiklcrend suffering from the Ukraine- Russia conflict.

