Knox County, ME

Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Oct. 5

ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
ROCKLAND, ME
Maine Coast Heritage Trust announces headway on $3+M campaign to support sustainable agriculture in Maine’s Midcoast

ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that it will celebrate two landmark Midcoast Maine preserves – Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields – and provide updates on a $3+M campaign at an event to be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West Street, Rockport.
ROCKPORT, ME
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Oct. 3

LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Hannaford supermarket and emergency responders collaborate with AIO to help end diaper need in Knox County

ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance is raising awareness of diaper need during Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from September 24 through October 2. Hannaford Supermarkets in Rockland will be hosting AIO’s Diaper Program Diaper Drive, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in their parking lot, in which donors can bring diapers and wipes to donate and fill the emergency vehicles of Rockland Police, Rockland Fire, and Thomaston Police Departments.
ROCKLAND, ME
Knox County, ME
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward, appeals to hunters

The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $500 to $2,500. They are also making a special appeal to outdoor enthusiasts in advance of hunting season.
BANGOR, ME
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Sept. 12-26. Arthur M. Andrews, 37, of Searsmont, operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, in Camden April 18, 2022, dismissed. Jordan C. Arteaga, 20, of Warren, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) in Rockland...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Knox County divorces

ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from June-August. Amber Lynne Benner, of Tenants Harbor, and Christopher Robin Benner, of Deer Isle, were married May 6, 2007, in Warren and divorced June 1. Julie Anne Sanborn, of Thomaston, and Darryl Edman Sanborn, of Thomaston, married...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Ukrainian art exhibit in Rockland to benefit Ukrainian children, Oct. 1-2

ROCKLAND — An art exhibit and sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 to 12 a.m., at the Steel House, 639 Main St., Rockland. The exhibit will feature the works of noted Ukrainian artist Georgiy Zaychenko. Proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be sent to the Union of Ukrainian Artists for the benefit of shiklcrend suffering from the Ukraine- Russia conflict.
ROCKLAND, ME
David Oliver Harden, obituary

ROCKLAND — David Oliver Harden, 80, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast, from complications of COVID-19. Born in Rockland on August 30, 1942, David was the elder son of Fred E. Harden and Inez (Bowley) Harden. He grew up in Rockland and only attended two schools; the McLain grammar school and Rockland High School from which he graduated in 1960.
ROCKLAND, ME
Waldo County deed transfers

BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22 - Sept. 2. Ronald N. Mullen to Stacy J. Feldman and Douglas G. Boyd. Paul W. Overgaag and Brynna Ledyard to 33 Backstreet LLC and Thirty Three Backstreet LLC. Paul W. Overgaag...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Medomak, Oceanside enjoy double OT Busline girls soccer match

THOMASTON — The Medomak and Oceanside middle school girls soccer programs met Friday, Sept. 30 in Thomaston for what amounted to an exciting contest that took two overtime periods to determine a winner. The game was a thriller throughout the entire first half with neither team finding the back...
THOMASTON, ME

