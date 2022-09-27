ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews

One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode

In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations presents the one-hour news special "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE." Through a series of conversations, the news special examines what Hispanic and Latino visibility looks like in three sectors of society: politics, business and entertainment and how it impacts the community's overall well-being and quality of life.
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'

NEW YORK -- "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up." "It's been absolutely amazing....
