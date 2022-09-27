Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Hulu's 'Ramy' reveals more drama, mixed in with its signature humor in season 3
LOS ANGELES -- "Ramy" is back on Hulu for season 3 and things have not gotten any easier for Ramy and the Hassan family. "I think something we examine for everybody is an overarching theme of a crisis of faith," Ramy Youssef, the series creator and star told On The Red Carpet.
ABC7 Chicago
New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews
One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
ABC7 Chicago
Stars of 'Hocus Pocus 2' talk about revisiting their spooky roles ahead of Disney+ premiere
NEW YORK CITY -- In a new movie sequel, three sisters are thrown out of Salem suspected of being witches, and then return 370 years later. Fans of the original "Hocus Pocus" know what that means, and on Friday, the original stars are reuniting on Disney+. The Sanderson sisters are...
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC7 Chicago
Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode
In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations presents the one-hour news special "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE." Through a series of conversations, the news special examines what Hispanic and Latino visibility looks like in three sectors of society: politics, business and entertainment and how it impacts the community's overall well-being and quality of life.
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
ABC7 Chicago
Charli D'Amelio and family are ready for season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' streaming on Hulu
NEW YORK CITY -- What began with a Connecticut teenager dancing on TikTok has grown into a media business involving Charli D'Amelio's entire family. Charli and her mom, Heidi, are both on "Dancing With The Stars" this season, and the second season of "The D'Amelio Show" is streaming on Hulu.
ABC7 Chicago
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
NEW YORK -- "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up." "It's been absolutely amazing....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
Rapper Coolio dead at 59; known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage'
LOS ANGELES -- Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The...
Comments / 0