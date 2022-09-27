ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

flaglerlive.com

Flagler Recovery Roundup: Curfew Lifted, Latest Power Update, Storm Numbers, Schools’ Reopening Plans

Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning

Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Just look forward to Saturday: sunny, low 80s.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

