72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Recovery Roundup: Curfew Lifted, Latest Power Update, Storm Numbers, Schools’ Reopening Plans
Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
flaglerlive.com
In Palm Coast’s Woodlands, Water Is Still Rising and Sandbags Are Being Distributed
In Palm Coast’s Woodlands, the Hurricane Ian emergency is not over, and may not be over for another 48 hours: waters are still, literally, rising in parts of the neighborhood as Graham Swamp overflows. City officials are worried that the water may not stop rising in time to keep it from intruding into some homes.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
flaglerlive.com
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Just look forward to Saturday: sunny, low 80s.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
fox35orlando.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
