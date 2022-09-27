ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rochesterfirst.com

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said. An FBI-led fugitive task force took 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone into...
LOS ANGELES, CA

