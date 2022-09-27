Keller @ Large: Truth test for TV ads in one of New Hampshire’s most intense congressional races

Read full article on original website
New Hampshire GOP files complaint over Democrats' mailers
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "misleading" Democratic mailers that portrayed a GOP congressional candidate as pro-Trump. The complaint alleges that the state's Democratic Party sent "illegal" mailers with contrasting claims about two GOP candidates who were seeking...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire to get more fuel aid under stopgap bill
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown. The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
WMUR.com
Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
WMUR.com
Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
WMUR.com
Sununu endorses Leavitt in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, is formalizing his support for one of the Republicans sharing the top of this year’s ticket. On Wednesday, the governor announced his endorsement of Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District. "Karoline Leavitt is the new voice...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican Party files Federal Election Commission complaint over 'misleading' mailers
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Republicans are taking action over what they say were misleading and illegal mailers sent during the state primary election. The New Hampshire Republican Party is filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that mailers sent in the 2nd Congressional District attempted to portray GOP nominee Robert Burns as more pro-Trump.
weirs.com
The Political Scene Sixty Years Ago New Hampshire Contestants
PHOTO: In 1962, NH State Representative Perkins Bass had his primary election challenged by Mrs. Doloris Bridges. Don’t you long for the days of old when all was peaceful in the world of politics? I’m not sure when that was. There have been moments of true bipartisanship and expressions of unity between political parties, but more often we experience true division and disagreement, not only between the parties, but within the parties. So we have elections, and laws, and governments, and judges in an effort to maintain order.
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine convicted for assault in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Maine man who stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a white butcher coat and assaulted officers was found guilty of 11 charges, including seven felonies, in federal court in the District of Columbia Tuesday, officials said. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
NHPR
What’s the value of rooftop solar panels? A new study is helping New Hampshire find out.
New Hampshire’s energy industry got the first look Wednesday at a study that could guide how the state governs small-scale renewable energy generation, like rooftop solar panels. Residents, businesses or municipalities that have small-scale energy resources can get compensated for the extra energy they feed back into the grid...
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
