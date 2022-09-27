Keller @ Large: Truth test for TV ads in one of New Hampshire’s most intense congressional races

PHOTO: In 1962, NH State Representative Perkins Bass had his primary election challenged by Mrs. Doloris Bridges. Don’t you long for the days of old when all was peaceful in the world of politics? I’m not sure when that was. There have been moments of true bipartisanship and expressions of unity between political parties, but more often we experience true division and disagreement, not only between the parties, but within the parties. So we have elections, and laws, and governments, and judges in an effort to maintain order.

