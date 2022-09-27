Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Plumas County supervisors interview candidates for auditor position
Jesse Payne, Ryan Bonk and Linda Bair, sat next to each other at a table in front of the Board of Supervisors this week. All three hope to be the next Plumas County Auditor. The auditor is an elected position, but no one filed to run for the position. Former auditor, Roberta Allen, resigned from the role effective early this year to become the assistant auditor in Sierra County. Martee Nieman, who has been a Plumas County employee for nearly 18 years — 17 in the county treasurer’s office — is the current acting auditor. Though she applied for the position, she was initially told that she did not meet the qualifications. She appealed — successfully — and is now scheduled to be interviewed on Oct. 4.
Plumas County News
Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
2news.com
BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada
Plumas County News
Timber Harvesting Plan
Peter Sundahl RPF #2861 will submit a proposed Timber Harvesting Plan on behalf of Seneca Healthcare District, located in the town of Chester. The project area is located in portions of Sections 6, 7 T28N R7E MDB&M, in Plumas County. An unnamed Class II flowing into Lake Almanor flows adjacent to the project area.
Plumas County News
Correctional Center in Susanville to close by June 30
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced the complete closure of the California Correctional Center in Susanville by June 30,2023. Information about the closure is available at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/prison-closures/ccc-closure-key-dates/?fbclid=IwAR0eqd8gznyK-Sr98MOmuyZnKfwRlfYWdYzwbLmIuJloGplpSWrlx_35lbo. CDCR advises readers the timelines are “subject to change based upon negotiations with labor organizations and pending the approval of...
Plumas County News
Plumas Bank expands with full-service Chico branch opening in 2023
Plumas Bank announced it will open a full-service branch in Chico in early 2023. The Quincy-based community bank has provided business and agricultural lending services to clients in Chico since 2014. The new full-service branch allows the company to serve additional clients and support local business growth. “We’ve developed long-term...
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
Plumas County News
Annual Rotary Fly-In Pancake Breakfast a success with community support
The Rotary Club of Portola returned to Nervino Airport in Beckwourth for the Annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, September 11, with over 500 people in the community and beyond turning out to support a well-loved tradition despite heavy smoke. Clinch Mountain and the Quincy Pickers played music that had...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
gtgazette.com
Forest Service seizes PG&E equipment in Mosquito Fire investigation
The U.S. Forest Service investigators tasked with determining the cause of the Mosquito Fire have taken possession of PG&E equipment. “The USFS has indicated to Pacific Gas and Electric Company … an initial assessment that the fire started in the area of the utility’s power line on National Forest system lands and that the USFS is performing a criminal investigation into the 2022 Mosquito Fire,” PG&E confirms in a filing to the California Public Utilities Commission. “On Sept. 24, 2022, the USFS removed and took possession of one of the utility’s transmission poles and attached equipment.”
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to survey powerlines by helicopter in rural Butte, Glenn counties
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E says its crews will be surveying electrical equipment and nearby vegetation in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks to prevent potential wildfire risk. PG&E will use a helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging sensors to evaluate powerlines and nearby trees...
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
Plumas County News
Leslie Jean Hardy
Leslie Jean Hardy (nee Fenster) joined the planet on May 22, 1942, in San Mateo, California. She burned brightly throughout her life, achieving multiple “firsts” – first in her class in grammar school, high school, and college. One of the first female veterinarians in the country. She...
KCRA.com
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says
Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary September 30, 2022
Quincy Weather September 23 – September 30, 2022. Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Sept. 23……….. 80……….. 37……….. 0.0. Sept. 16……….. 85……….. 38……….. 0.0. Sept. 17……….. 88……….. 42……….. 0.0...
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plumas County News
Norman E. McQuarrie
We have lost Norm. A special person to many of us. He passed on September 15th after a long courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was preceded in death by his sister Janice Pinkston and brother Marvin McQuarrie, both of Oroville, CA. He is survived by his wife Heather McQuarrie and his children, Lorne McQuarrie, Nicole McQuarrie and Jennifer McQuarrie. Norm loved that his three children all chose Quincy as their home. His stepson, Hans Keeler lives in Sacramento. Grand children are Jessica Melms, Tyler Melms and Simon McQuarrie.
