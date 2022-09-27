ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3

By Casey Weldon
Fox 19

WWII ship docks in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati. The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday. It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Grandfather and grandson duo among crew aboard WWII ship docking in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The LST 325, a 328-foot-long World War II ship, has docked at Public Landing in Sawyer Point. The LST 325 was one of the first to be built and is the only operational LST in the United States. It was built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by the U.S. Navy Shipyard. Hundreds of these ships sailed on the rivers on their way to the Gulf of Mexico and to WWII.
CINCINNATI, OH
