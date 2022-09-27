USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3

CINCINNATI — The LST 325, a 328-foot-long World War II ship, has docked at Public Landing in Sawyer Point. The LST 325 was one of the first to be built and is the only operational LST in the United States. It was built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by the U.S. Navy Shipyard. Hundreds of these ships sailed on the rivers on their way to the Gulf of Mexico and to WWII.

