USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati. The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday. It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy...
WLWT 5
Grandfather and grandson duo among crew aboard WWII ship docking in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The LST 325, a 328-foot-long World War II ship, has docked at Public Landing in Sawyer Point. The LST 325 was one of the first to be built and is the only operational LST in the United States. It was built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by the U.S. Navy Shipyard. Hundreds of these ships sailed on the rivers on their way to the Gulf of Mexico and to WWII.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. A World War II Landing Ship Tank is docked in Cincinnati this week, and you can tour it. The LST 325, a 328-foot-long ship, will be docked at the Public...
National Museum of the US Air Force to host World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous
DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host activities to allow people to look back at World War I, according to a news release. World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous will take place October 7-8 and nearly two dozen World I replica aircraft will be on display.
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner has been ordered to pay $550,000 for using his companies to illegally discard waste, Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday. One-fourth of the penalty, worth $137,500, is ordered to be paid to the Little Miami Conservancy. "When it comes to protecting the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
PLANetizen
Bus Rapid Transit Planning Underway in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has launched a planning process for bus rapid transit (BRT) additions to its public transit system as part of the Reinventing Metro plan approved by Hamilton County voters in 2020. According to the Reinventing Metro website, the BRT planning is underway as a collaboration between Cincinnati’s Metro and the...
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
According to new SmartAsset study, Hebron is top suburb in south; Erlanger, Fort Wright are in top ten
A study by SmartAsset has uncovered the best suburbs to live in near a large city — and in the Midwest, Hebron earned second place in the Cincinnati area. Among the top ten suburbs overall, Erlanger placed #5 and Fort Wright placed #6, giving Northern Kentucky three of the top 10 “best suburbs” in the whole country. The data were based on jobs, affordability, and livability.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WCPO
Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'
CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
Comments / 1