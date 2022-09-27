COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO