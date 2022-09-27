Read full article on original website
Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
KRDO
Shots fired at a house party in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday night. The caller reported that there were more than 30 juveniles at the residence, and it appeared many were consuming alcohol. When FPD officers were walking to the backyard of the house, a gunshot...
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
Man arrested on arson charges for intentionally starting fire near I-25
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 44-year-old man is facing arson charges after he was arrested following a grass fire near I-25 on Thursday. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), John Leavins was arrested on arson charges thanks to detailed suspect information provided by the multiple people who called 911 and reported […]
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
Serious rollover crash injures 2 in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, in the area of Hwy. 115 and Clubhouse Dr. When officers arrived they found the vehicle upside down on the shoulder. Two people were still The post Serious rollover crash injures 2 in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Two people injured after rollover crash on Highway 115
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a rollover crash near Highway 115 overnight, which closed the road for several hours. According to CSPD at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of South Highway 115 at Clubhouse Drive for a […]
KRDO
Pueblo Police investigating a shooting; one in critical condition
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is currently investigating a shooting. PPD says the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of E. Routt Ave at the intersection of Routt and Jones. According to PPD, one male has been transported in critical condition. Investigations and Crime Scene Investigators...
One man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon
Pueblo Police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon around 2:00 pm to find one man in critical condition
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
KKTV
‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and pedestrian on I-25. The crash happened on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Police said the semi-truck hit a woman on the interstate. She was pronounced dead at the scene. As The post Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County Coroner working to identify skeletal remains found near Avondale
Thursday 9/29/2022 11:16 a.m. The Pueblo County Coroner’s office is working with PCSO, a Forensic Pathologist, Forensic Odontologist and a Forensic Anthropologist to identify the skeletal remains discovered near Avondale on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Coroner says the team has yet to determine a cause and manner of death. ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo detectives investigating after […]
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
KKTV
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
