Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals

MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors

KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Lenoir City, TN
Knoxville, TN
Lenoir City, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Two people displaced after Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon. “The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time. The...
GREENBACK, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN

