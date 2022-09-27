Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals
An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for two children out of Spencer, Tennessee. Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction. Florida officials told more than 1,000 airmen and soldiers to return to Tennessee. According to Tennessee officials, Florida service members said it would handle the clean-up efforts.
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
Friday marks the first day the farm opened this Fall, and they’ll remain open through October. Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol...
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
Two people displaced after Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
UT culinary boot camp exposing Austin-East students to professional culinary skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some culinary students at Austin-East Magnet High School were getting a taste of what it’s like to be a professional chef. It was all thanks to a grant received from the East Tennessee American Culinary Federation. Chef Greg Eisele, the president of the American Culinary...
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October
Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon. “The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time. The...
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
catch up quick
Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 19 hours ago. The...
Vol athletes team up with ETCH, Emerald Youth to serve as role models for kids
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spyre Sports and Vol Athletes met with officials from Emerald Youth and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to unveil a new non-profit aimed at helping pair student athletes with children in hopes of having a positive impact on their lives. Volunteer Legacy will use...
Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
‘A university on the rise’ | Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman delivered her fourth flagship address to a room full of community and university members Thursday. Plowman’s speech lasted about 30 minutes where she highlighted a series of achievements for the university....
