WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
wamc.org
Vermont Teacher of the Year named
The Vermont Agency of Education has selected the state’s Teacher of the Year. The agency announced Thursday that Vergennes Union Elementary School physical education teacher Robyn Newton is the 2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been a physical education teacher at the school for 27 years. As the...
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
NHPR
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
WCAX
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
WCAX
Vermont health department increases information accessibility for booster shot
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
