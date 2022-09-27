ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Vermont Teacher of the Year named

The Vermont Agency of Education has selected the state’s Teacher of the Year. The agency announced Thursday that Vergennes Union Elementary School physical education teacher Robyn Newton is the 2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been a physical education teacher at the school for 27 years. As the...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
