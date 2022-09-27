ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonson County, KY

wnky.com

UPDATE: U.S. 31-W Bypass project adds closure dates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project continues to cause a temporary closure of a part of U.S. 31-W Bypass. The project currently closes U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to East 10th St. and will last until Friday afternoon. The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hay Bale Trail returns to Logan County for the seventh year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the Hay Bale Trail’s seventh year back in Logan County, and community members are getting more and more creative. “We have saw some of the most amazing creations in the last seven years. It’s hard to believe some people are as creative as they are. We’ve had the Disney castle, we’ve had the ‘UP’ house,” said the executive director of Logan County tourism, Dee Dee Brown.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Industrial site work headlines local economic development

GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

CASA of SouthCentral KY fall 2022 bourbon raffle starts Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now available for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southcentral Kentucky fall 2022 bourbon raffle. CASA is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts They service the areas of Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County.
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Movie to film in Barren County next month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WCPL announces next executive director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director. Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023. Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery

Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 21 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
adairvoice.com

The Feese Family at Harrods Fork

7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer

A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
LEITCHFIELD, KY

