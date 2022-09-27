Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery hosts tornado relief event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes approaches, many Bowling Green residents are still on the road to recovery. Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery is working to help them walk it. The group was set up at the SOKY Marketplace Wednesday evening. This...
wnky.com
UPDATE: U.S. 31-W Bypass project adds closure dates
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project continues to cause a temporary closure of a part of U.S. 31-W Bypass. The project currently closes U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to East 10th St. and will last until Friday afternoon. The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being pinned by construction equipment at Central Hardin High School remodel site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
WBKO
Hay Bale Trail returns to Logan County for the seventh year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the Hay Bale Trail’s seventh year back in Logan County, and community members are getting more and more creative. “We have saw some of the most amazing creations in the last seven years. It’s hard to believe some people are as creative as they are. We’ve had the Disney castle, we’ve had the ‘UP’ house,” said the executive director of Logan County tourism, Dee Dee Brown.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
wcluradio.com
Industrial site work headlines local economic development
GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
WBKO
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
WBKO
CASA of SouthCentral KY fall 2022 bourbon raffle starts Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now available for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southcentral Kentucky fall 2022 bourbon raffle. CASA is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts They service the areas of Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County.
WBKO
Movie to film in Barren County next month
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
WBKO
WCPL announces next executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director. Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023. Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately,...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
WBKO
BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery
Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO's Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 21 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a...
WBKO
BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
14+ dogs found living in horrific conditions, surrendered to Warren County Humane Society
More than a dozen dogs were rescued and brought to a humane society in Southern Kentucky following the discovery of the animals' horrible living conditions.
k105.com
Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer
A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
