Hearne, TX

KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Night work on FM 2818 expected to improve flow of traffic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on FM 2818 might see some relief in the mornings, but the evening commute could see some disruptions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, is making adjustments to the traffic signals along FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street and George Bush Drive starting Thursday evening and continuing each night through Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.
BELTON, TX
Hearne, TX
Hearne, TX
Hearne, TX
fox44news.com

Road improvements lead to temporary closure of Belton Lake parks

FORT WORTH / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have announced road construction which started at Belton Lake in August will continue into the winter months. Due to routine use, road conditions in many of the parks have...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter

BELTON, Texas — There may be fewer parks around Belton Lake to enjoy the cooler weather in this winter, but it is for a good reason. The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that several parks and boat ramps around Belton Lake will be closed for repairs and renovations over the next few months.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT

Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
BELL COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT

Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
KCEN

One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway

BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
BELTON, TX

