KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KBTX.com
Night work on FM 2818 expected to improve flow of traffic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on FM 2818 might see some relief in the mornings, but the evening commute could see some disruptions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, is making adjustments to the traffic signals along FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street and George Bush Drive starting Thursday evening and continuing each night through Saturday.
KBTX.com
OnRamp to host carwash fundraiser to help families obtain reliable transportation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -To help further its mission of helping families obtain dependable transportation, the nonprofit OnRamp will host its 2nd annual car wash fundraiser Saturday. For a donation to OnRamp not only will drivers receive a stellar car wash from volunteers but they’ll also receive a free tire...
KWTX
Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.
fox44news.com
Road improvements lead to temporary closure of Belton Lake parks
Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter
KBTX.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
KWTX
Authorities investigating deadly crash in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash at Highway 84 and 31 in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area. KWTX has learned a driver collided into the back of a semi. Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
KBTX.com
Pour one out for this Bryan Legend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
KWTX
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway
27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
KBTX.com
FAA looking for College Station community response on Amazon Drone delivery program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Agency is looking for feedback from College Station residents regarding the Amazon Drone delivery location planned for the midtown area. The FAA is looking to create an environmental assessment about the potential impact of their approval for the drone delivery program. College Station...
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
