University District tackling residents’ concerns of safety, walkability with new BeWell initiative
Safety and housing concerns of those in the University District are being addressed, as the University District Organization looks to improve residents’ quality of life. The UDO’s BeWell initiative will address concerns about housing, safety and feeling connected as a community, Nora Gerber, executive director of UDO, said at the University Area Commission Sept. 21.
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increase
Aggravated assaults, burglaries and domestic violence are some of the few crimes that have increased in 2021, according to Ohio State’s annual security and fire safety report. Reports of rape and dating violence — defined by Ohio State’s Sexual Misconduct Policy as violence committed by an intimate partner with...
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekend
With lifelike dinosaurs like velociraptors and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will premiere this week at the Schottenstein Center and mark the beginning of a countrywide tour. Six shows are scheduled at the Schottenstein Center, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. with two more on Friday at...
The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing
Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More. The Horseshoe, located at 2159 N. High St., opened its doors in early September and is like no other on High Street. John Massimiani, an owner of The Horseshoe, said he decided to open a new-style bar with a country theme after the restaurant he previously owned, The Chop Shop, struggled to make a profit after the pandemic.
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assists
The Ohio State women’s soccer team showcased its offense and defeated Indiana 4-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday. The Buckeyes’ offensive performance saw four different players score a goal, while junior midfielder Kine Flotre assisted on three. The Buckeyes (7-2-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) controlled the match from start...
Wrestling: Stieber relishes induction into hall of fame, continues leaving impact as assistant coach
Becoming enshrined in the hall of fame wasn’t something Logan Stieber set out to do in his wrestling career. Former 141-pound wrestler Logan Stieber was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Sept. 10. Stieber posted a 119-3 career record as a Buckeye, capping it off with a 29-0 senior season in 2015 among four NCAA championships.
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent State
As the weather starts to get colder in Columbus, the Buckeyes are looking to heat up. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (4-4, 0-3 Big Ten) Friday and Kent State (4-4, 2-0 MAC) Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. Both the Buckeyes...
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming Saturday
The Buckeyes opened their season with five-consecutive home games, and they’ll round out the homestand with Homecoming weekend against Rutgers Saturday with a familiar face returning to Columbus. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts the Scarlet Knights, who are led by former defensive coordinator and head...
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan State
The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team won its first game since Sept. 4 and beat Michigan State 2-1 in overtime in its return to Buckeye Varsity Field Friday. Senior midfielder Emma Goldean sealed the win for the Buckeyes (4-5, 1-3 Big Ten) after scoring her second goal of the season 3:53 into overtime.
Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later
Perhaps the most memorable game that kept Ohio State football’s 2002 dream season alive was a Nov. 9, 2002, date with Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. After a 32-yard field goal from former Boilermakers kicker Berin Lacevic gave Purdue a three-point lead, then-No. 3 Ohio State trailed 6-3 with under eight minutes to go.
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums. Ohio State will spend Saturday’s game against Rutgers with the 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration by looking back at the history made since its opening Oct. 7, 1922. Head coach Ryan Day cited two moments in which he holds near to him when inside the ‘Shoe.
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
Third-years wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Cameron Martinez will be among 14 Buckeyes unavailable during No. 3 Ohio State’s Homecoming game against Rutgers. Smith-Njigba will miss his second-consecutive game as he continues to heal from a leg injury, making it three outings this season that he’s been unavailable.
