Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More. The Horseshoe, located at 2159 N. High St., opened its doors in early September and is like no other on High Street. John Massimiani, an owner of The Horseshoe, said he decided to open a new-style bar with a country theme after the restaurant he previously owned, The Chop Shop, struggled to make a profit after the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO