Columbus, OH

Lantern

University District tackling residents’ concerns of safety, walkability with new BeWell initiative

Safety and housing concerns of those in the University District are being addressed, as the University District Organization looks to improve residents’ quality of life. The UDO’s BeWell initiative will address concerns about housing, safety and feeling connected as a community, Nora Gerber, executive director of UDO, said at the University Area Commission Sept. 21.
Lantern

Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekend

With lifelike dinosaurs like velociraptors and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will premiere this week at the Schottenstein Center and mark the beginning of a countrywide tour. Six shows are scheduled at the Schottenstein Center, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. with two more on Friday at...
Lantern

The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing

Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More. The Horseshoe, located at 2159 N. High St., opened its doors in early September and is like no other on High Street. John Massimiani, an owner of The Horseshoe, said he decided to open a new-style bar with a country theme after the restaurant he previously owned, The Chop Shop, struggled to make a profit after the pandemic.
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assists

The Ohio State women’s soccer team showcased its offense and defeated Indiana 4-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday. The Buckeyes’ offensive performance saw four different players score a goal, while junior midfielder Kine Flotre assisted on three. The Buckeyes (7-2-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) controlled the match from start...
Lantern

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan State

The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team won its first game since Sept. 4 and beat Michigan State 2-1 in overtime in its return to Buckeye Varsity Field Friday. Senior midfielder Emma Goldean sealed the win for the Buckeyes (4-5, 1-3 Big Ten) after scoring her second goal of the season 3:53 into overtime.
Lantern

Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium

Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums. Ohio State will spend Saturday’s game against Rutgers with the 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration by looking back at the history made since its opening Oct. 7, 1922. Head coach Ryan Day cited two moments in which he holds near to him when inside the ‘Shoe.
