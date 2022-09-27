Wrigley defends recount plan sent to Trump team

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Axios is reporting that a new book by former Representative Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia, asserts that shortly after the 2020 Presidential election North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley shared a plan with Senator Kevin Cramer for a “last-ditch effort” to demand recounts of absentee ballots in key states.

The message, according to Riggleman’s book, was sent when Wrigley was a U.S. attorney in North Dakota.

Senator Cramer then forwarded Wrigley’s plan to Former President Trump’s Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows.

The book says Wrigley suggested Trump made a mess of things and that legislators should push for a statewide recount of absentee/mail-in ballots.

Wrigley wrote: “Trump’s legal team has made a joke of this whole thing,” Wrigley went on to say, “Demand state-wide recount of absentee/mail-in ballots in line with pre-existing state law with regard to signature comparisons. If state officials refuse that recount, the legislature would then act under the constitution, selecting the slate of electors.”

Tuesday, Wrigley defended his actions.

“I couldn’t imagine why they weren’t simply calling for recalls that complied with the various state laws, and urge the legislators to carry out their constitutional function,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Senator Cramer said Wrigley was well within his authority to provide legal counsel.

“In my view, Drew wasn’t doing anything unethical at all. In fact, if anything Drew was providing good counsel in the sense that what he did was he just reiterated the constitutional authorities and frankly obligations of state legislatures,” explained Senator Kevin Cramer.

However, critics are claiming Wrigley’s actions were outside of his purview as U.S. District Attorney, and that he was serving his interests over North Dakotans.

DemNPL Chair Patrick Hart is calling on Wrigley and Cramer to produce the entirety of the messages regarding the plan that was sent up the chain of command

“He was providing political advice in a position that he was paid to be nonpolitical. As a matter of fact, his boss at the time, US Attorney Bill Bar had come out against it. But, again we don’t know when this email was sent. There isn’t transparency, so if it was sent on January 5th or November 10th, obviously there is context there, and you know the truth is ultimately again going to set him free,” said DemNPL Chair Patrick Hart.

Wrigley says his actions were well within his purview as the highest-ranking Trump Administration official in the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.