ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Wrigley defends recount plan sent to Trump team

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSCEv_0iCnMjjb00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Axios is reporting that a new book by former Representative Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia, asserts that shortly after the 2020 Presidential election North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley shared a plan with Senator Kevin Cramer for a “last-ditch effort” to demand recounts of absentee ballots in key states.

The message, according to Riggleman’s book, was sent when Wrigley was a U.S. attorney in North Dakota.

Senator Cramer then forwarded Wrigley’s plan to Former President Trump’s Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows.

The book says Wrigley suggested Trump made a mess of things and that legislators should push for a statewide recount of absentee/mail-in ballots.

Wrigley wrote: “Trump’s legal team has made a joke of this whole thing,” Wrigley went on to say, “Demand state-wide recount of absentee/mail-in ballots in line with pre-existing state law with regard to signature comparisons. If state officials refuse that recount, the legislature would then act under the constitution, selecting the slate of electors.”

Tuesday, Wrigley defended his actions.

“I couldn’t imagine why they weren’t simply calling for recalls that complied with the various state laws, and urge the legislators to carry out their constitutional function,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Senator Cramer said Wrigley was well within his authority to provide legal counsel.

“In my view, Drew wasn’t doing anything unethical at all. In fact, if anything Drew was providing good counsel in the sense that what he did was he just reiterated the constitutional authorities and frankly obligations of state legislatures,” explained Senator Kevin Cramer.

However, critics are claiming Wrigley’s actions were outside of his purview as U.S. District Attorney, and that he was serving his interests over North Dakotans.

DemNPL Chair Patrick Hart is calling on Wrigley and Cramer to produce the entirety of the messages regarding the plan that was sent up the chain of command

“He was providing political advice in a position that he was paid to be nonpolitical. As a matter of fact, his boss at the time, US Attorney Bill Bar had come out against it. But, again we don’t know when this email was sent. There isn’t transparency, so if it was sent on January 5th or November 10th, obviously there is context there, and you know the truth is ultimately again going to set him free,” said DemNPL Chair Patrick Hart.

Wrigley says his actions were well within his purview as the highest-ranking Trump Administration official in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare

CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died. There is […]
CARRINGTON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Denver Riggleman
Person
Drew Wrigley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Patrick Hart
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Senate#Legislature#Republican
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

Former President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.
POTUS
Business Insider

Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler clashed over Trump's first impeachment with Nadler saying Democrats' plans were 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional'

Two powerful House Democrats disagreed on how to handle Trump's first impeachment. At issue was which of their committees would take the lead in the investigation. Rep. Jerry Nadler also reportedly pushed Democrats to have Trump's lawyers more involved. A pair of powerful House Democrats clashed repeatedly behind the scenes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
POTUS
AOL Corp

As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
POTUS
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy