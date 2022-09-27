Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visitokc.com
Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC
The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
news9.com
Downtown Chickasha Hosts 5th Annual Food Truck Championship
A food truck championship is happening Saturday in downtown Chickasha. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can enjoy food, tournaments, live music and more. Jim Cowan with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event.
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year
I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
okcfox.com
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Touch-a-Truck event featuring construction equipment
Kids will be able to explore all different types of trucks during an upcoming community event.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Dale Crider
Friday's Amazing Oklahoman is celebrating a milestone with Stillwater Public Schools. Dale Crider has been a custodian with the district for 50 years. He's worked all over the district and is well loved everywhere he goes.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitokc.com
Shopping Secondhand in OKC: Thrifty Finds and High-End Vintage
Buying secondhand is not second best! Quirky pieces and unique finds are waiting for you at one of these vintage and resale stores in Oklahoma City. Thankfully, thrifting is trending, so get in on these environmentally friendly options while they’re hot. Thrifting can be thrilling. If you find it...
cantontiger.org
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma
There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Oklahoma woman on Team Legend on ‘The Voice’
Another Oklahoma woman is making waves on NBC's The Voice.
Comments / 0