knau.org
Friday kicks off annual Navajo Bridge Star Party
The annual Navajo Bridge Star Party is this Friday and Saturday. The event highlights northern Arizona’s dark skies and Astro-tourism and is held on a bridge over the Colorado River near Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry. This year’s talks will focus on identifying Navajo star constellations and historical Diné...
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
tribunenewsnow.com
Sun Valley couple arrested for crimes involving a child
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at the 7800 block of Rapture Road in Sun Valley and arrested John Serna, 55, of Sun Valley who has been charged with 18 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and Diana Serna, 54, of Sun Valley who has been charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail and are being held on a no bond hold.
tribunenewsnow.com
Winslow Arrests Sept. 13-19, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bert Barton, 73, DUI. Wednesday, Sept. 14: Darlene Yellowhair, 62, DUI and violation of a court order.
ABC 15 News
All-clear given after report of school shooting at Holbrook High School found to be false
HOLBROOK, AZ — Police have given an "all-clear" at Holbrook High School after Holbrook police say they received a report of a school shooting. Holbrook police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. from an out-of-state number, saying 10 students had been shot in an English class at the high school.
tribunenewsnow.com
Kilo locates 29 pounds of meth in traffic stop
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and milepost 253, in the Winslow area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, K-9 Kilo was walked around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff and had a positive alert....
tribunenewsnow.com
Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop
On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
knau.org
Man arrested in connection with Petrified Forest shooting
Officials say a man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at an unmarked vehicle carrying two employees in Petrified Forest National Park last week. Matthew Lamar Williams of Chambers is charged with felony endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
