Coconino Board of Supervisors authorizes money for a Police Academy in Flagstaff
On Sept. 12, the Coconino Board of Supervisors approved money to train and certify recruits as peace officers at a newly-created High Country Training Academy in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Friday kicks off annual Navajo Bridge Star Party
The annual Navajo Bridge Star Party is this Friday and Saturday. The event highlights northern Arizona’s dark skies and Astro-tourism and is held on a bridge over the Colorado River near Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry. This year’s talks will focus on identifying Navajo star constellations and historical Diné...
Around the Rez: week of Sept. 28
The 2022 Taawaki Trail Run is Oct. 1. Registration is by phone (928) 734-3443. The run is limited to 100 participants. There will be a 10K and 8K virtual run event also. Hosted by the Hopi Wellness Center. Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City. The Western Navajo Fair...
Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop
On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash along I-40 near Winslow
WINSLOW, AZ — A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning near Winslow, Arizona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Winslow. DPS says a sedan was headed eastbound in the westbound...
