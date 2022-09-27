Thousands of people have joined a march in Cardiff in favour of Welsh independence.Campaigners carrying large flags and banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the city centre led by a samba band.The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru who claim the UK Government in Westminster no longer has the best interests of Welsh people in mind.A similar event held in Wrexham, North Wales, in July attracted around 8,000 supporters.There were concerns about how campaigners would get to Saturday’s march given the effects of this weekend’s national rail strikes but AUOB...

PROTESTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO