BBC
South London councils call for tube extension
South London council leaders have called on the government to begin digging the tunnels for a proposed Tube extension. Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, and Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams have urged conservative Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to set aside billions of pounds to extend the southern end of the Bakerloo Line to Lewisham.
Thousands join march calling for Welsh independence
Thousands of people have joined a march in Cardiff in favour of Welsh independence.Campaigners carrying large flags and banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the city centre led by a samba band.The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru who claim the UK Government in Westminster no longer has the best interests of Welsh people in mind.A similar event held in Wrexham, North Wales, in July attracted around 8,000 supporters.There were concerns about how campaigners would get to Saturday’s march given the effects of this weekend’s national rail strikes but AUOB...
Just Stop Oil activists blockade four London bridges
Climate and cost of living campaigners converged in London protests
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
What county is London in?
LONDON is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world - and is known for its red buses and fast-moving Tubes. But where is it actually located and what county is London in? Here's everything you need to know. What county is London in?. London is in...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Rupa Huq MP's Kwasi Kwarteng remarks were racist - London mayor
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan believes comments made by MP Rupa Huq about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were "racist". Ms Huq called Mr Kwarteng "superficially" black at a Labour Party conference fringe event. She has been suspended from sitting as a Labour MP, pending an investigation. Mr Khan told BBC Radio...
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
BBC
Scarborough Hospital sorry after man, 88, moved eight times
A woman has received an apology for the way her 88-year-old father was treated while in a North Yorkshire hospital. Angus Taylor's physical and mental health had deteriorated since his five-week stay at Scarborough Hospital, according to his family. Daughter Karen Banks said as well as suffering a fall from...
BBC
Rail strike: London Marathon runners face chaos
Organisers of the London Marathon say they are doing "everything we can" to help runners facing travel disruption due a planned strike by rail workers. About 40,000 participants are due to compete in the race on Sunday, with many expected to make long journeys to the capital ahead of the event.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Ceremony for Flag Fen Iron Age roundhouse
A "fantastic bunch of volunteers" have built a replica Iron Age roundhouse on a large Bronze Age causeway dating back 3,500 years. The building at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, took six months to complete, using locally-sourced oak, ash and hazel. General manager Jacqui Mooney said it had been "a real...
U.K.・
Biggest rail strike in decades halts most trains in Britain
Unions to join forces on Saturday to coincide with start of Conservative party conference in Birmingham
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
