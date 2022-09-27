When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”

