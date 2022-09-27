Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas YMCA Names New CEO
A new Chief Executive Officer was selected by the local YMCA’s Board following a six-month nationwide search. Effective October 31st, Meagan Shaheen will step into the role of Tiffany Foxx, who stepped down earlier this year. In a statement, Brian Marsh, Chair of the search committee, said, “We look...
Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees. This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
WHIZ
Zane State College Disc Golf Course
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community. Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
WHIZ
The Wilds Breaks Ground on New Campground
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – There’s going to be a ‘wild’ new experience coming to Muskingum County soon!. A groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new 59-acre RV campground at The Wilds was held this morning. The Wilds Team members, funding partners, along with local and state leaders...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Hosting Chicken BBQ This Weekend…
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you don’t want to be in a ‘fowl’ mood this weekend, head out to South Zanesville Fire Department for their chicken barbecue. With chicken made fresh by the Zanesville High School Boosters, it’ll be an egg-cellent time!. Proceeds from the...
WTRF
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
WHIZ
OAZ Radio Players of the Game
ZANESVILLE, OH- Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville radio players of the game. We were out at Zanesville High School. “We at Orthopedic Associates are proud to be able to present this award to the athletes. It’s a great honor for us to help give back to the student athletes that put a lot of pride into their team and their community,” said Sara Saft, Physician Assistant OAZ.
New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
WHIZ
Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak
(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis. At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
WHIZ
Paul N. Rumery
Paul N. Rumery, 92, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1930 in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy and Ada Frear Rumery. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Business Admistration. He worked for Good Samaritan Hospital as purchasing director then became owner and operator for two ServiceMaster Franchises, one was Commercial Cleaning and the other was Disaster Restoration. Paul was a an United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the American Legion Post 29, an avid reader, former member of Sertoma, loved the outdoors where he watched nature from the porch.
WHIZ
Genesis Healthcare and Coconis Furniture Giving Away Free Mammogram Certificates
The spookiest month of the year is almost here, but what shouldn’t be spooky is getting in for routine health screenings. And as October approaches, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Genesis Healthcare System’s Mammogram Project. Partnered with Coconis Furniture, The Muskingum County Community Foundation and other...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair
When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
WHIZ
Senior Night at Bishop Rosecrans
ZANESVILLE, OH- It was senior night a bishop rosecrans for girls soccer. As the lady Bishops looked to send their seniors out with a bang. First half for Worthington Christian and it was Kaitlyn Fields passing it to Faith King and she gets the header for the first goal. Later...
