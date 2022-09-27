ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas YMCA Names New CEO

A new Chief Executive Officer was selected by the local YMCA’s Board following a six-month nationwide search. Effective October 31st, Meagan Shaheen will step into the role of Tiffany Foxx, who stepped down earlier this year. In a statement, Brian Marsh, Chair of the search committee, said, “We look...
TUSCARAWAS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees.  This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Zane State College Disc Golf Course

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community. Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
New Concord, OH
Education
City
New Concord, OH
WHIZ

The Wilds Breaks Ground on New Campground

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – There’s going to be a ‘wild’ new experience coming to Muskingum County soon!. A groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new 59-acre RV campground at The Wilds was held this morning. The Wilds Team members, funding partners, along with local and state leaders...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#University President#Recruiting#New Place#Linus College
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WHITEHALL, OH
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Track & Field
WHIZ

OAZ Radio Players of the Game

ZANESVILLE, OH- Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville radio players of the game. We were out at Zanesville High School. “We at Orthopedic Associates are proud to be able to present this award to the athletes. It’s a great honor for us to help give back to the student athletes that put a lot of pride into their team and their community,” said Sara Saft, Physician Assistant OAZ.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
CUMBERLAND, OH
WHIZ

Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak

(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis.  At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Paul N. Rumery

Paul N. Rumery, 92, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1930 in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy and Ada Frear Rumery. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Business Admistration. He worked for Good Samaritan Hospital as purchasing director then became owner and operator for two ServiceMaster Franchises, one was Commercial Cleaning and the other was Disaster Restoration. Paul was a an United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the American Legion Post 29, an avid reader, former member of Sertoma, loved the outdoors where he watched nature from the porch.
ZANESVILLE, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair

When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Senior Night at Bishop Rosecrans

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was senior night a bishop rosecrans for girls soccer. As the lady Bishops looked to send their seniors out with a bang. First half for Worthington Christian and it was Kaitlyn Fields passing it to Faith King and she gets the header for the first goal. Later...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy