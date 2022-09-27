Read full article on original website
There’s a New Tequila & Mezcal & Bar in Newport Beach
The Tequila Bar is part of Balboa Bay Resort. Recently named the #1 Resort in Newport Beach by U.S. News & World Report, Balboa Bay Resort is both luxurious and approachable. It’s the only Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond Luxury Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach. The sips...
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
Chipotle’s robot chef “Chippy” officially debuts in Orange County
Nowadays, robots can achieve amazing things — whether it’s assembling an entire vehicle, shuttling room service dinner around a hotel or shaking up a strong cocktail, robot workers are taking over the service industry. So on your next Chipotle run, don’t be surprised if you catch a robot in the kitchen, swiftly whipping up your […]
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
8 Things To Do On A Perfect Day In Laguna Beach
It’s hard to have a bad day in Laguna Beach. Located an hour south of Los Angeles on the California Coast, this scenic seaside town is full of small secluded beaches, excellent restaurants, and galleries featuring every type of artwork imaginable. Despite its small size, Laguna Beach offers a wide range of activities, especially for outdoor lovers. If you only have a day here, you’ll definitely have a good time, but this can be a great destination for a longer trip as well.
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Editor’s Pick: Opening Reception of Endless Summer
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as 1 million people are expected to show up to witness thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California
AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event will take...
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
