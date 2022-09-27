ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

thelosangelesbeat.com

There’s a New Tequila & Mezcal & Bar in Newport Beach

The Tequila Bar is part of Balboa Bay Resort. Recently named the #1 Resort in Newport Beach by U.S. News & World Report, Balboa Bay Resort is both luxurious and approachable. It’s the only Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond Luxury Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach. The sips...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022

California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Things To Do On A Perfect Day In Laguna Beach

It’s hard to have a bad day in Laguna Beach. Located an hour south of Los Angeles on the California Coast, this scenic seaside town is full of small secluded beaches, excellent restaurants, and galleries featuring every type of artwork imaginable. Despite its small size, Laguna Beach offers a wide range of activities, especially for outdoor lovers. If you only have a day here, you’ll definitely have a good time, but this can be a great destination for a longer trip as well.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Opening Reception of Endless Summer

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Robb Report

This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast

The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as 1 million people are expected to show up to witness thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California

AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

