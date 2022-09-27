Read full article on original website
Is Oklahoma still in a drought? The new drought monitor is out, and its not good
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new drought monitor was released Thursday and as you might guess,Oklahoma’s drought continues to worsen. Looking forward, the next chance for rain doesn’t appear for at least 8 to 9 days for OKC, with a few light showers possible for western Oklahoma by midweek next week.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
Gov. Stitt takes part in training for active shooter situations in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma continue to train for active shooter situations. This week, they were joined by Governor Kevin Stitt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared pictures of Gov. Stitt taking part in the training, which is part of Mission: Secure Our Schools. Gov. Stitt...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year
I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Former Oklahomans Riding Out The Storm As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
People living in the path of Hurricane Ian are dealing with strong winds and the possibility of devastating flooding. Residents with Oklahoma ties are in the storm and taking precautions. Convenience stores and gas stations along the path of the storm have been packed for days as people made last...
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
OKC Authorities Respond To Deadly I-40 Motorcycle Wreck Near I-235 Junction
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is resuming as normal. The Oklahoma Highway patrol has confirmed one fatality in a motorcycle wreck that happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 near the I-235 Junction. Oklahoma City Police and firefighters responded to the scene and kept traffic moving...
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s First 911 Center Therapy Dog Having Paw-sitive Effect On Dispatchers
A therapy dog, believed to be the first one assigned to a 911 center in Oklahoma, is boosting the morale of dispatchers who take hundreds of calls per day. Bella is the therapy dog for the Norman Emergency Communications Center at the Norman Police Department. She was severely malnourished when...
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
