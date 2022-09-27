ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

KCEN

Car crash kills one near Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m. Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into...
BELLMEAD, TX
KBTX.com

High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
BRYAN, TX
KXAN

Pedestrian killed in crash in Manor

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 tweeted that the intersection was closed and drivers should avoid the area.
MANOR, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN

One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway

BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
BELTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

One person arrested in Killeen deadly shooting

Killeen (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Officers went to the 600 block of Leo Lane around 2:38 a.m. Thursday night after getting a call about a shooting. They found 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan and started life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Their efforts...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TRUCK AND ITS OWNER

The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vehicle and its owner. The vehicle is a white Ford F-150 pick up truck with a bull style aftermarket front bumper that appears to have been recently purchased due to a dealer style front license plate.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
ROUND ROCK, TX

