Cherokee Scout

John Evans, a longtime volunteer with Cherokee County Toys for Toys, announced Monday to the Rotary Club of Murphy that Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Jeana Conley has agreed to become local coordinator of the nonprofit organization, which serves more than 1,000 children every Christmas. Evans said Conley, who is retiring...
Cherokee Scout

Frankie Hughes

Frankie Ruth Carter Rogers Hughes, 89, of Murphy, and Douglasville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. She was born in Cherokee County to the late Rufus and Nettie Dockery Carter on Aug. 20, 1933. Frankie loved making a vegetable garden, crocheting, camping, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
