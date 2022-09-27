Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

The Ohio State women’s soccer team will look for its first road conference victory of the season when it takes on Indiana at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington Thursday. The Buckeyes (6-2-2, 1-1-1 Big Ten) enter the game on the heels of back-to-back shutouts in a scoreless draw against Iowa and 2-0 win at Michigan. The Hoosiers (2-2-6, 0-2-1 Big Ten) come into Thursday’s match being outscored 5-0 in their first two Big Ten matches, with losses against Wisconsin and Minnesota.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO