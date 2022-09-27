Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

Read full article on original website
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming Saturday
The Buckeyes opened their season with five-consecutive home games, and they’ll round out the homestand with Homecoming weekend against Rutgers Saturday with a familiar face returning to Columbus. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts the Scarlet Knights, who are led by former defensive coordinator and head...
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent State
As the weather starts to get colder in Columbus, the Buckeyes are looking to heat up. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (4-4, 0-3 Big Ten) Friday and Kent State (4-4, 2-0 MAC) Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. Both the Buckeyes...
Lantern
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
Third-years wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Cameron Martinez will be among 14 Buckeyes unavailable during No. 3 Ohio State’s Homecoming game against Rutgers. Smith-Njigba will miss his second-consecutive game as he continues to heal from a leg injury, making it three outings this season that he’s been unavailable.
Lantern
Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later
Perhaps the most memorable game that kept Ohio State football’s 2002 dream season alive was a Nov. 9, 2002, date with Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. After a 32-yard field goal from former Boilermakers kicker Berin Lacevic gave Purdue a three-point lead, then-No. 3 Ohio State trailed 6-3 with under eight minutes to go.
Lantern
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums. Ohio State will spend Saturday’s game against Rutgers with the 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration by looking back at the history made since its opening Oct. 7, 1922. Head coach Ryan Day cited two moments in which he holds near to him when inside the ‘Shoe.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team traveled to the Crisler Center and beat Michigan 3-1 Wednesday, extending its winning streak against the Wolverines to five. The rivalry match began with 12 ties and six lead changes before Ohio State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten) took a 20-17 lead. The Buckeyes rode a .314 hitting percentage to outlast Michigan in the first set by a score of 25-22.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victories
The Ohio State women’s soccer team will look for its first road conference victory of the season when it takes on Indiana at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington Thursday. The Buckeyes (6-2-2, 1-1-1 Big Ten) enter the game on the heels of back-to-back shutouts in a scoreless draw against Iowa and 2-0 win at Michigan. The Hoosiers (2-2-6, 0-2-1 Big Ten) come into Thursday’s match being outscored 5-0 in their first two Big Ten matches, with losses against Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Lantern
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekend
With lifelike dinosaurs like velociraptors and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will premiere this week at the Schottenstein Center and mark the beginning of a countrywide tour. Six shows are scheduled at the Schottenstein Center, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. with two more on Friday at...
Lantern
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increase
Aggravated assaults, burglaries and domestic violence are some of the few crimes that have increased in 2021, according to Ohio State’s annual security and fire safety report. Reports of rape and dating violence — defined by Ohio State’s Sexual Misconduct Policy as violence committed by an intimate partner with...
Lantern
The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing
Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More. The Horseshoe, located at 2159 N. High St., opened its doors in early September and is like no other on High Street. John Massimiani, an owner of The Horseshoe, said he decided to open a new-style bar with a country theme after the restaurant he previously owned, The Chop Shop, struggled to make a profit after the pandemic.
Lantern
Clintonville Farmers’ Market takes on its 20th harvest season, offering fresh produce from hyper-local vendors
Just a walk up North High Street, the Clintonville Farmers’ Market is coming up on its 20th harvest season. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Nov. 19, the pop-up market will feature fresh dairy, meat, produce and more — all locally produced within a 100-mile radius of Columbus, according to the market’s website.
